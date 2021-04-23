Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has offered inventors $100 million in prize money to develop ways to fight global warming by removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere or ocean.

"Right now we've only got one planet," said Musk, CEO of electric carmaker Tesla Inc. "Even a 0.1 percent chance of disaster – why run that risk? That's crazy!"

In January, Musk announced his intention to offer $100 million in prizes and set out the contest rules on Thursday, Earth Day. What organisers called the "largest incentive prize in history" will last for four years through Earth Day, 2025.

Carbon capture and storage has drawn growing interest as a warming climate has melted glaciers, intensified tropical storms and resulted in "sunny day flooding" of more and more coastal areas. While countries are working to reduce emissions, scientists say carbon removal technology will also be crucial to the goal of getting emissions to net zero by 2050.

"Both cost and scalability need to be addressed. Is it going to be enough carbon to matter, and can we afford it as a civilization? Those are two things that matter," Musk said on a video feed that showed him outdoors, barefoot in a black shirt with water and trees in the background.

Target: 1,000 tonnes of CO2 removal

Carbon capture projects have already drawn backing from Silicon Valley startups, public officials worried about the slow pace of cutting emissions, and emitters including oil companies seeking to offset their climate impacts.

The technology is not yet commercially viable. Removing carbon can cost more than $300 per metric tonne in a world that each year emits greenhouse gases equivalent to about 50 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide.

By 2050, some 10 billion tonnes of carbon capture may be needed, by some estimates.

"I think this is one of those things that is going to take a while to figure out what the right solution is," Musk said. "And especially to figure out what the best economics are for CO2 removal."