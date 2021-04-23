US President Joe Biden's two-day virtual "Leaders Summit on Climate" to discuss the latest initiatives and targets to tackle global heating has been attended by world leaders, including some from the top polluting countries. While talk has been big and generous, it has raised questions of the achievability of set targets.

The two-day summit is part of Biden's efforts to restore US leadership on the issue after his predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew the country from the legally binding Paris Agreement on Climate Change in 2017. Biden reversed the decision shortly after taking office.

The climate summit, symbolically kicked off on Thursday, on Earth Day.

Country leaders were joined by executives from big banks and energy companies, billionaires and other entrepreneurs.

Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris opened the summit by asking dozens of leaders to declare new goals to keep global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius.

We take a look at the promises and initiatives of the world's three largest polluters with the highest greenhouse gas emissions and what they are doing to reach their assertive targets.

China

China will start phasing down coal use from 2026 as part of its efforts to slash greenhouse gas emissions, President Xi Jinping said at the summit, disappointing campaigners hoping for more ambitious pledges.

Xi, speaking via video, said China was committed to green development and upgrading its coal-dependent energy system, a major source of climate-warming emissions.

"We will strictly limit the increase in coal consumption over the 14th five-year plan period (2021-2025) and phase it down in the 15th five-year plan period (2026-2030)," he said.

Xi's comments mean that China's coal consumption, by far the highest in the world, will reach a peak in 2025 and start to fall thereafter.

Most worryingly, China remains committed to supporting the coal industry even as the rest of the world experiences a decline, and is now home to half of the world’s coal capacity.

China’s coal activities remain inconsistent with the Paris Agreement.

It would need to phase out coal before 2040 under 1.5˚C compatible pathways, but it appears to be going in the opposite direction.

The Climate Action Tracer rates China as “highly insufficient” to reach climate goals.

China's CO2 emissions rose in 2018 and 2019, and 2020 GHG emission data shows an increase by 0.8 percent in the upper bound and a decrease by 7.7 percent in the lower bound compared to 2019 levels, with most of the drop due to the pandemic.

China is on track to achieving its 2030 peaking target and overachieving its carbon intensity without showing significant progression in its climate action.

United States of America

Telling the world that it must “overcome the existential crisis of our time,” Biden announced a new goal of cutting US greenhouse gas pollution by 50-52 percent by 2030.