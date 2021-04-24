Saturday, April 24:

Indian Covid variant found in Switzerland

A first case of the Covid-19 variant contributing to the exploding outbreak in India has been detected in Switzerland, the public health authority said.

"The first case of the Indian variant of Covid-19 has been discovered in Switzerland," Switzerland's Federal Office of Public Health (BAG) said in a tweet.

The virus variant was found in "a passenger who was transiting through an airport," it said.

Spokesman Daniel Dauwalder told AFP in an email that the positive sample was collected in March in the northern canton of Solothurn, and that the transit passenger "had arrived from a European country".

The news comes after Belgian authorities on Thursday said a group of 20 Indian nursing students who arrived from Paris had tested positive for the variant in the country.

Turkey reports over 40,000 new cases

Turkey has reported over 40,000 new coronavirus cases, a drop of over 20,000 from the day before, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 40,596 cases, including 2,905 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed. Turkey on Friday reported 63,082 new coronavirus cases

Turkey's overall case tally is over 4.5 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 38,011, with 339 more fatalities over the past day.

Kuwait follows UAE in suspending India flights

Kuwait has suspended all flights from India until further notice after the south Asian giant recorded its highest daily Covid death toll and some hospitals ran out of oxygen.

The region's busiest international air hub, the United Arab Emirates, had already announced on Thursday that it would suspend flights to and from India from Sunday.

"In view of the health situation, it has been decided to suspend direct commercial air links with India until further notice," the Kuwaiti government tweeted late Friday.

It said Kuwait residents would only be allowed to return to the emirate via third countries if they stopped over for at least 14 days.

Cambodia closes markets to curb virus

Cambodia has closed all markets in the capital Phnom Penh to contain a surge in coronavirus infections and thousands of families pleaded to the government for food as a two-week lockdown continued.

Cambodia also reported a daily record of 10 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday, its health ministry said, as infections spike following an outbreak first detected in late February.

The latest figures take the country's overall number of cases to 9,359. Cambodia until recently had one of the world's lowest numbers of infections.

It has reported 71 deaths, all in the past two months.

China sends a gift of 150,000 vaccines to Syria

Syria has received the first batch of Chinese Covid-19 vaccines, a gift of 150,000 jabs to Damascus, Syrian and Chinese officials said.

The Chinese batch comes a few days after more than 200,000 jabs were delivered to Syria through the United Nations-led platform which provides vaccines to the needy.

The new jabs are likely to speed up the inoculation campaign in the war-torn country where a battered health sector has been overwhelmed by the pandemic, and where infections have been on the rise.

Syrian has registered nearly 22,000 infection cases, including over 1,500 deaths in areas under its control.

Over 33.5 million Britons have received first vaccine dose

A total of 33.51 million people in Britain have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with more than 12 million people having been given both doses, according to official figures.

Officials also reported a further 2,061 coronavirus cases and 32 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Italy reports 322 new deaths, 13,817 cases

Italy has reported 322 coronavirus-related deaths against 342 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 13,817 from 14,761.

Italy has registered 119,021 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh highest in the world.

The country has reported 3.95 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 20,971 on Saturday, down from 21,44 0 a day earlier.

There were 143 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 153 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,894 from 2,979.

Some 320,780 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 315,700, the ministry said.

One billion Covid jabs: a pin-prick of hope for humanity

Six months on, nearly one billion Covid jabs – both first and second shots – have been administered globally, according to AFP's database.

The unprecedented inoculation drive is seen as the world's ticket out of the coronavirus disaster, despite concerns about rare side effects, worries over supply, and a glaring inequality between rich and poor.

With new Covid variants sparking a worrying fresh spike of cases and uncertainty over the vaccines' effectiveness against them, the planet is now racing to inoculate as many people as possible before being overwhelmed by yet another wave of a pandemic that has already killed three million people.

Malaysia receives first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines – Bernama

Malaysia has received 268,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, its first batch from the pharmaceutical company, state news agency reported.

Health Minister Adham Baba said the batch was purchased through the COVAX facility.

"The COVAX facility sent the vaccine from South Korea, and we will keep it at the designated storage centre," he told reporters, according to Bernama.

Bulgaria eases restrictions ahead of Orthodox Easter

Bulgaria is easing restrictions ahead of Orthodox Easter and the start of the summer vacation season even as the virus morbidity rate remains relatively high.

The government is allowing indoor church services on Palm Sunday and Easter but requiring them to be reduced in length. The willow branches traditionally handed out on Palm Sunday also must be distributed outside church buildings.

Worshippers also are advised not to touch or kiss religious icons, and to avoid crowds and wear protective masks.

Russia reports 8,828 new cases

Russia has reported 8,828 new virus cases, including 2,541 in Moscow, which took the national tally to 4,753,789 since the start of the pandemic.

The coronavirus crisis centre said 399 more deaths of patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 107,900.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

