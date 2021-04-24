Germany football club Schalke 04 have said that they have asked for police protection at training next week after angry fans attacked the team bus following the team's relegation from the Bundesliga.

A large group of furious supporters pelted the team bus with eggs and confronted players on their return to Gelsenkirchen early Wednesday after defeat at Bielefeld saw Schalke relegated after 30 years in Germany's top flight.

The team has won just two of their 30 games this season.

Some players were reportedly followed to their homes and threatened in the wake of Tuesday's loss - their 21st league defeat of 2020/21.

At least one player's car is said to have been badly damaged before police intervened.

Schalke have no game this weekend, but sports director Peter Knaebel has asked for police help when training resumes Monday.

In a statement Friday, Schalke said they have "already initiated measures to ensure the safety and security of the players and staff".