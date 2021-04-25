Luxury fashion company Richemont has confirmed the death of designer Alber Elbaz, saying the former creative director at French fashion house Lanvin had died from Covid-19.

Among Elbaz's creations were the dress worn by Meryl Streep when she accepted her Oscar for Best Actress in 2012 for The Iron Lady, while other celebrity fans included Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore and Kate Moss, according to Women's Wear Daily.

"It was with shock and enormous sadness that I heard of Alber's sudden passing," said Richemont chairperson Johann Rupert, who described Elbaz as a beloved friend.

"Alber had a richly deserved reputation as one of the industry's brightest and most beloved figures. I was always taken by his intelligence, sensitivity, generosity and unbridled creativity," Rupert added.

Since 2019 he had been working on a fashion joint venture with Richemont called AZ Factory, a company aimed at producing smart women's fashion by blending traditional craftsmanship with technology.

A career that spanned continents

Elbaz was born in Morocco and raised in Israel from the age of one. He launched his fashion career in 1985, working in New York with designer Geoffrey Beene.