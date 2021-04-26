US road movie "Nomadland" emerged as the big winner at the Oscars with three major prizes, including a history-making award for director Chloe Zhao, as Hollywood celebrated its most glamorous night with a unique pandemic-era gala.

Zhao's drama about marginalised Americans roaming the West in vans was honored for best picture, director, and actress for Frances McDormand, who now is in elite company with her third Academy Award.

The unorthodox Oscars ceremony late on Sunday night was moved from a Hollywood theater to a glammed-up downtown train station to abide by strict Covid-19 protocols and reunited Tinseltown A-listers for the first time in more than a year.

Zhao, who is the first woman of color ever honored as best director, thanked "all the people we met on the road... for teaching us the power of resilience and hope, and for reminding us what true kindness looks like."

READ MORE:Eclectic array of titles in the mix for top prize at Oscars

With movie theaters closed all year, and blockbuster content delayed, Beijing-born Zhao's film captured the pandemic zeitgeist with its stunning portrait of the isolated margins of society.

"Please watch our movie on the largest screen possible. And one day very, very soon, take everyone you know into a theater, shoulder to shoulder in that dark space, and watch every film that is represented here tonight," said McDormand.

Zhao is only the second woman to win the best director after Kathryn Bigelow, who broke the glass ceiling in 2010 when she won the prize for "The Hurt Locker."

"What a crazy, once-in-a-lifetime journey we went on together," said Zhao to her crew and cast including the real-life "nomads" who played fictionalized versions of themselves in the movie, and were in attendance in Los Angeles.

Zhao, who has drawn controversy in China after years-old interviews resurfaced in which she appeared to criticize her country of birth, also quoted classic Chinese poetry in her acceptance speech.

Hopkins' win at 83 for his shattering portrayal of a dementia sufferer in "The Father" makes him the oldest actor to win a competitive Oscar in history. He did not travel to Los Angeles or a London venue to accept the prize.

The film, adapted by French playwright Florian Zeller from his own stage production, also won best-adapted screenplay in a category that also included "Nomadland."

Zeller accepted his award from Paris.

READ MORE:Oscars looks to reinvent itself with unique ceremony after tumultuous year

'Marching boots'

Best supporting actress went to Youn Yuh-Jung for the Korean immigrant drama "Minari."

"How can I win over Glenn Close?" she said, acknowledging her fellow nominee, who has a joint record of eight acting nominations but no wins in her career.