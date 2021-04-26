Monday, April 26:

Turkey adopts 'full closure' until May 17

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has imposed a nationwide "full closure" until May 17 including a continuous lockdown, school closures and intercity travel restrictions to curb coronavirus cases and deaths.

Total daily cases in Turkey had peaked above 63,000 on April 16 before dropping sharply to below 39,000 on Sunday, while the daily death toll has remained above 300 for the past week.

On Monday, Turkey saw over 37,000 cases and 353 deaths.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said all intercity travel would need approval from authorities and all schools would stop in-person classes.

He said the manufacturing and food sectors would be exempt from the new restrictions.

Daily case numbers needed to fall below 5,000 by the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, he added.

Germany moves to relax curbs for vaccinated people

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that the German government was looking at relaxing restrictions for people who are fully vaccinated, as the pace of inoculations picks up.

Speaking after talks with the regional premiers of Germany's 16 states, Merkel said people who have received both jabs should "obviously" be allowed to get a haircut or go into a shop without having to show a negative test, and be exempt from quarantining after close contact with an infected person.

The same would apply to people who can prove they have recovered from an infection, for instance by showing a positive PCR test that is at least 28 days old.

Italy reports over 8,000 new cases

Italy has reported 301 deaths against 217 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 8,444 from 13,158.

Italy registered 119,539 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 3.97 million cases to date.

France reports over 5,000 new cases

France has reported 5,952 new daily infections and 400 deaths, bringing the confirmed case total to 5,503,996 and death toll to 103,258.

UK records over 2,000 new cases

Britain has recorded 2,064 new cases and six deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official government data.

That compares to 1,712 new cases and 11 deaths reported a day earlier.

The government said 33,752,885 people had received a first vaccination dose, and 12,897,123 had received a second dose.

Indian virus variant found in northern Italy

Authorities in northern Italy have announced they had identified two cases of the Indian variant of the virus, in a father and daughter recently returned from India.

The news follows reports of another case in the central region of Tuscany last month, and comes after the Italian government banned arrivals from the virus-hit country.

"Today in (the city of) Bassano we have the first two patients, two Indians," announced Luca Zaia, head of the Veneto region.

Bassano, in the province of Vicenza, lies some 65 kilometres (40 miles) north-east of Venice.

US to share up to 60 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses

The United States has said it will start to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine doses with other countries as they become available, White House senior virus adviser Andy Slavitt said.

The Biden administration in March said it would send roughly 4 million of the drugmaker's vaccine to Canada and Mexico and is under growing pressure now to expand sharing of its stockpile with India and other countries.

Pakistan deploys army in 16 cities to enforce precautions

Pakistani troops have been deployed in 16 major cities to assist civilian authorities in enforcing measures meant to curb the spread of the virus, including the wearing of masks in public and the closing of non-essential businesses after 6pm.

The announcement came as the country recorded its highest daily death toll in recent days since the start of the pandemic, and officials said the health care system was nearing its breaking point.

Covid-19 infections surge in Nepal, fuelled by mutant strains from India

Authorities in Nepal are grappling to contain the rapid rise of Covid-19 cases with experts fearing that thousands of people in the Himalayan state have caught the more infectious mutant strains emerging out of India.

Nepal, which shares a long porous border with India, reported 3,032 new infections on Sunday, the highest daily surge recorded this year. It took the total caseload since the pandemic first struck Nepal to 300,119, and there have so far been 3,164 deaths, according to government data.

EU sues AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries of vaccine

The European Commission has said it had launched legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of vaccines and for not having a "reliable" plan to ensure timely deliveries.

"The Commission has started last Friday a legal action against AstraZeneca," the spokesman told a news conference, noting all 27 EU states backed the move

Pakistan trying to add beds, ventilators quickly

Pakistani authorities are racing against time to add more beds and ventilators at hospitals amid a surge in deaths and infections.

Authorities have started summoning troops to ensure people don’t violate social distancing rules, according to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

Pakistan says it will be forced to impose a nationwide lockdown if the situation does not improve this week.

Pakistan on Monday reported 70 deaths from the virus and 4,825 cases in the past 24 hours.

Moderna vaccine to be reviewed for WHO emergency listing on April 30

Moderna's vaccine will be reviewed on April 30 by technical experts for possible WHO emergency-use listing, a World Health Organization spokesman told Reuters.

"We are discussing the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on Friday...," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said in reply to a query. A decision on the US drugmaker's vaccine, now being evaluated under the abridged procedure on the basis of prior review by the European Medicines Agency, was expected in one to four days after that, Lindmeier said.

Italy tiptoes towards post-virus normality

Italy has inched forward towards normality as coffee bars, restaurants, cinemas and theatres reopened in most regions as part of a phased springtime relaxation of lockdowns.

"Finally!" said Lorenzo Campania, an elderly man from a small village near Rome, as he had breakfast seated at an outdoor table near the capital's central Piazza Venezia.

Fourteen of the country's 20 regions have been designated yellow zones, meaning there is a relatively low risk from the virus. Five are classified orange and one, Sardinia, red.

France's Sanofi to help Moderna manufacture shots

Sanofi will fill and pack millions of Moderna vaccines from September in an effort to help meet the demand for the US drugmaker's shots, the French company said.

Sanofi said it would help supply up to 200 million doses of Moderna's vaccine at its Ridgefield facility in New Jersey. Financial details of the arrangement were not disclosed.

The deal marks Sanofi's third such agreement this year. In January, Sanofi pledged to help supply over 125 million doses of a vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech from this summer.Infections surge past 1 million in the Philippines

Confirmed infections in the Philippines surged past 1 million in the country's latest grim milestone, as officials assess whether to extend a monthlong lockdown in the Manila region amid a deadly spike or relax it to fight an economic recession, joblessness and hunger.

The Department of Health reported 8,929 new infections, bringing the country’s total to 1,006,428, including 16,853 deaths. The totals are the second-highest in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

French primary pupils return to school despite high numbers

France sent primary and nursery pupils back to school, the first phase of reopening after a three-week lockdown, even as daily new infections remained stubbornly high.

President Emmanuel Macron said a return to school would help fight social inequality, allowing parents who struggle to pay for childcare to get back to work, but trade unions warned that new infections would lead to a "torrent" of classroom closures.

In the upmarket Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine, pupils wore face masks and rubbed disinfectant gel on their hands as they filed through the front door of the Achille Peretti primary school.

Turkey to produce Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

The production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey will start in the coming weeks, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has said.

The production will be organised at the plants of the Turkish pharmaceutical company Viscoran Ilac, the RDIF said in a statement.

"RDIF and the Turkish pharmaceutical company Viscoran Ilac announced cooperation for the production of the world's first registered vaccine against the coronavirus Sputnik V in the country.

"Viscoran Ilac has made preparations for the localisation of production and plans to start production of Sputnik V in the coming months at several enterprises," the statement said.