Global military expenditure rose by 2.6 percent to $1.98 trillion last year even as some defence funds were reallocated to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute has said in a report.

The five biggest spenders in 2020, which together accounted for 62 percent of military spending worldwide, were the United States, China, India, Russia and Britain in that order.

"We can say with some certainty that the pandemic did not have a significant impact on global military spending in 2020," SIPRI researcher Diego Lopes da Silva said in a statement.

US tops list with $778B spending

As global GDP declined because of the pandemic, military spending as a share of GDP reached a global average of 2.4 percent in 2020, up from 2.2 percent in 2019.

However, some countries such as Chile and South Korea redirected part of their planned military spending to their pandemic response.

Several others including Brazil and Russia spent considerably less than their initial military budgets for 2020.

US military expenditure reached an estimated $778 billion last year, 4.4 percent than in 2019.