A sudden surge in infections and deaths is threatening to overwhelm hospitals in blockaded Gaza, a Palestinian enclave weakened by years of conflict and border closures by Israel.

Gaza's main treatment centre for Covid-19 patients has warned that oxygen supplies are dwindling fast. In another hospital, coronavirus patients have been packed three to a room.

For months, Gaza's Hamas governors seemed to have a handle on containing the pandemic. But their decision to lift most movement restrictions in February — coupled with the spread of a more aggressive virus variant and lack of vaccines — has led to a fierce second surge.

'Corona is not a game'

At the same time, many of Gaza's more than 2 million people ignore safety precautions, especially during the current fasting month of Ramadan.

In the daytime, markets teem with shoppers buying goods for iftar, the meal breaking the fast after sundown. Few wear masks properly, if at all.

"Corona is not a game," said Yasmin Ali, 32, whose 64-year-old mother died of the virus last week. "It will take the lives of many people if they don’t protect themselves in the first place."

From the start, the course of the pandemic in Gaza, one of the world's most crowded territories, was largely shaped by politics.

A border closure — enforced by Israel and Egypt to varying degrees since Hamas group took control of Gaza in 2007 — helped slow the spread initially. In the early months, Hamas quarantined small groups of travellers coming from Egypt, and the first cases of community spread were only reported in August.

Economic concerns

A first outbreak came in the fall.

Hamas tried to contain it by closing schools, mosques and markets, and by imposing a nighttime curfew. By February, infections had dropped sharply.

At that point, Hamas lifted curfews. Students were back in schools, wedding halls reopened and street markets were back. Travellers from Egypt were no longer placed in quarantine or even tested. Instead they were waved through after a temperature check, on the assumption that they had already been tested in Egypt.

The decision to reopen was in part driven by economic concerns. The closures had further battered Gaza’s long-suffering economy, where unemployment stands at roughly 50 percent and among young people at 70 percent.

Parliament elections

Hamas may also have been concerned about prolonging unpopular measures ahead of Palestinian parliament elections.

In the May 22 vote, Hamas is competing against the Fatah movement of West Bank-based Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. There's no reliable polling, but Hamas appears vulnerable to a Fatah challenge in Gaza, even as it is expected to do well in the occupied West Bank.

The start of Ramadan in mid-April, with its crowded markets and late-night mosque prayers, further fuelled infections, as did the emergence of more aggressive virus variants.

Last week, the daily death toll rose above 20 on most days, compared to a one-time daily high of 15 in the first surge. Daily infections of 1,000 to 1,500 are the new norm. The total number of infections is close to 100,000, with 848 deaths.

Entire Gaza designated 'red zone'