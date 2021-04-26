CULTURE
First episode of Urdu-dubbed Turkish series gets 100M views on YouTube
Pakistanis have admired "Resurrection: Ertugrul" greatly to the extent that it was the most-searched item on Google's 2020 search list for film-TV category in Pakistan.
Set in 13th century Anatolia, the series illustrates the struggle of Ertugrul Ghazi, father of the founder of the Ottoman Empire, Osman I.
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
April 26, 2021

The first episode of Resurrection: Ertugrul, a popular Turkish TV series, has received over 100 million views on the official YouTube channel of Pakistan’s state-run PTV.

The Urdu-dubbed TV show was first aired on April 25, 2020.

The people of Pakistan have admired the series greatly to the extent that it was the most-searched item on Google's 2020 search list for film-TV category in Pakistan.

With Resurrection: Ertugrul gaining huge interest across the country, some Pakistani media outlets began to air other Turkish TV series, including Yunus Emre: Askin Yolculugu (Journey of Love) and Kurulus Osman (The Ottoman) that focused on the earliest days of the Ottoman Empire.

Over 100,000 comments were made on the first episode of the Ertugrul series, with many users encouraging others to rewatch the episode, resulting in it amassing over 100 million views.

Major hit in Pakistan and Kashmir

"Resurrection Ertugrul,"often described as the Turkish "Game of Thrones," takes place in the era before the establishment of the Ottoman Empire. 

Set in 13th century Anatolia, the series illustrates the struggle of Ertugrul Ghazi, father of the founder of the Ottoman Empire Osman I. 

It became a major hit in Pakistan and soon in disputed Kashmir, where the historical drama was binge-watched by fans.

The Turkish TV series "Kuruluş Osman" (“The Ottoman”), which tells the story of the establishment of the Ottoman Empire, has also been broadcasted on a private Pakistani TV channel, with Urdu dubbing. 

SOURCE:AA
