The first episode of Resurrection: Ertugrul, a popular Turkish TV series, has received over 100 million views on the official YouTube channel of Pakistan’s state-run PTV.

The Urdu-dubbed TV show was first aired on April 25, 2020.

The people of Pakistan have admired the series greatly to the extent that it was the most-searched item on Google's 2020 search list for film-TV category in Pakistan.

With Resurrection: Ertugrul gaining huge interest across the country, some Pakistani media outlets began to air other Turkish TV series, including Yunus Emre: Askin Yolculugu (Journey of Love) and Kurulus Osman (The Ottoman) that focused on the earliest days of the Ottoman Empire.

Over 100,000 comments were made on the first episode of the Ertugrul series, with many users encouraging others to rewatch the episode, resulting in it amassing over 100 million views.

