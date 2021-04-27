Tuesday, April 27:

Americans can now go outside without a mask – CDC

US health officials say fully vaccinated Americans don't need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers, and those who are unvaccinated can go without a face covering outside in some cases, too.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the updated guidance in yet another carefully calibrated step on the road back to normal from the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 570,000 people in the US.

For most of the past year, the CDC had been advising Americans to wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of each other.

The change comes as more than half of US adults have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, and more than a third have been fully vaccinated.

"It's the return of freedom," said Dr. Mike Saag, an infectious disease expert at the University of Alabama at Birmingham who welcomed the change.

More people need to be vaccinated, and concerns persist about variants and other possible shifts in the epidemic. But Saag said the new guidance is a sensible reward following the development and distribution of effective vaccines and about 140 million Americans stepping forward to get their shots.

Italy reports 373 coronavirus deaths, 10,404 new cases

Italy has reported 373 coronavirus-related deaths against 301 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,404 from 8,444.

Italy has registered 119,912 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.98 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 20,312 on Tuesday, down from 20,635 a day earlier.

There were 177 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 132 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 2,748 from a previous 2,849.

UK records 2,685 new cases, 17 deaths

Britain has recorded 2,685 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official government data.

That compares to 2,064 new cases and six deaths reported a day earlier.

Ukraine seeks $90M loan from World Bank to buy vaccines

Ukraine has agreed with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development on a $90-million loan to procure vaccines against Covid-19, the Finance Ministry said.

"The project will provide funds for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines for the population of Ukraine in addition to the number of vaccines that were guaranteed under the COVAX and GAVI partnership," the ministry said in a statement.

It did not disclose how many doses the country of 41 million people will be able to buy.

"This will allow Ukraine to achieve its primary goal - full vaccination coverage of at least 20% of the country's population," the ministry said.

Fury as Delhi luxury hotel booked as Covid hospital for court staff

Authorities in Delhi ordered a luxury hotel to be converted into a Covid-19 health facility for the exclusive use of high court judges and their families, drawing outrage in a city that has no hospital beds or life-saving oxygen for hundreds of people.

The local government said in a public notice on Monday night that it had received a request from the Delhi High Court because of the rapid rise in coronavirus infections and had reserved 100 rooms at the Ashoka Hotel for the higher judiciary.

The Delhi High court denied it had sought such treatment, and said it would quash the order unless the government modifies it.

"When did we ask for a 100-bed facility at a five-star hotel? We had only said if a judicial officer or a judge or their family is infected, they should get hospital admission," the high court said.

Venezuelans seek home care for Covid-19 amid crumbling health system

Venezuelan Covid-19 patients are paying doctors to come to their homes due to the high cost of private clinics and hospitals overflowing with patients and often lacking oxygen and medicine, doctors interviewed by Reuters news agency said in recent weeks.

Family members tend to chip in or launch crowdfunding campaigns for infected relatives, said Laura Martinez, a 55-year-old resident of the lower-middle-class Las Acacias neighborhood in western Caracas, whose husband and elderly parents were treated at home.

Patients who receive home treatment for the coronavirus generally purchase respirators, oxygen tanks, and anti-viral drugs.

President Nicolas Maduro's government has said that the country, whose economy is mired in a brutal recession marked by hyperinflation, is experiencing a second wave of the virus.

Official data have recorded around 1,000 new cases per day in recent weeks, though many health professionals warn the true toll is likely higher.

'No sign' of infection after Barcelona Covid concert trial: organisers

There has been "no sign" of coronavirus infection among 5,000 unvaccinated people who took part in an indoor trial concert last month in Barcelona seeking pandemic-safe ways to celebrate mass events, organisers said.

The participants underwent PCR tests two weeks after the March 27 event and "there is no sign that suggests transmission took place during the event," Josep Maria Llibre, a specialist in infectious diseases from the Germans Triasi Pujol hospital told a news conference.

Finland to end state of emergency cases drop

Finland should end its Covid-19 state of emergency as infection rates decline, Prime Minister Sanna Marin has said, adding that the issue would go before parliament.

"We see that the conditions no longer call for the emergency powers legislation," Marin said.

On April 9, Marin had presented a plan to relax restrictions in the run-up to the summer. The state of emergency was declared on March 1 because of the third spike in infections that began in late January.

The daily number of coronavirus infections has been decreasing since mid-March and Finland remains among the countries least affected by the pandemic. The nation of 5.5 million people has recorded 86,161 cases, 908 deaths, and has 132 people hospitalised.

China says India welcome at anti-virus video meeting

China will hold a video conference with South Asian governments to discuss fighting the coronavirus and India is welcome to join, Beijing's Foreign Ministry said, amid ongoing tensions with New Delhi over border clashes.

China organised Tuesday's meeting with the governments of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, according to a ministry statement. In response to questions from reporters, a ministry spokesman said India was welcome to join.

India is being engulfed by a devastating surge of infections, spurred by insidious variants of coronavirus that have pushed the country's health care system to the breaking point.

Rush to hospitals, big gatherings worsen India crisis - WHO

People in India are rushing unnecessarily to hospital, exacerbating a crisis over surging infections caused by mass gatherings, more contagious variants, and low vaccination rates, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

India's death toll is now pushing towards 200,000, and hospitals that do not have enough oxygen supplies and beds are turning away coronavirus patients.

The WHO is providing critical equipment and supplies to India, including 4,000 oxygen concentrators, which only require an energy source, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said.

Less than 15 percent of people infected actually need hospital care and even fewer will need oxygen, he said.

Hong Kong to reopen bars, nightclubs from April 29 for vaccinated customers

Hong Kong will reopen bars and nightclubs from April 29 for people who have been vaccinated and who use a government mobile phone application, the Asian financial hub's health secretary said.

Sophia Chan told a press briefing the measures extended to bathhouses and karaoke lounges and would enable the venues to stay open until 2.00 am. All staff and customers must have received at least one vaccine dose for the venue to be operational and they must operate at half capacity, she said.

"We all hope life can return to normal but we need to allow some time for everyone to adapt to these new measures," Chan said.

The former British colony has recorded over 11,700 total coronavirus cases, far lower than other developed cities.

Russia reports 8,053 new cases, 392 deaths

Russia reported 8,053 new cases, including 2,098 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,779,425.

The government coronavirus task force said 392 people had died of the virus in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 108,980.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a much higher death toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

Russia has vaccinated more than 8 million citizens so far, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said in mid-April, out of a total population of some 144 million.

Iran sees 1st cases of variant from South Africa

Iran says three cases of the variant first identified in South Africa have been confirmed in the country’s south, state television reported.

A state TV broadcast quoted Health Minister Saeed Namaki as saying, “We have received a report that said in one of our southern provinces we have found three cases of South African coronavirus variant for the first time.”

Namaki said the Health Ministry is monitoring the cases and conducting more tests to make sure the variant was identified correctly.

He also said that cases involving a virus variant identified in India have turned up very close to Iran's border and the government is testing all Indian citizens in Iran.

Australian Olympians to be given vaccine priority

Australian athletes and support staff preparing for the Tokyo Olympics will be given priority for vaccines.

The Australian government said members of the Olympic team would be vaccinated under a priority group which includes healthcare workers, Indigenous people aged over 55, and people older than 70.

The vaccination program for athletes and support staff will include about 2,000 people, including an estimated 450- 480 Olympic athletes.

Richard Colbeck, the government minister for senior Australians and aged care, said the decision would not come at the cost of at-risk Australians.

India posts 323,144 new cases

India's daily rise in coronavirus cases has retreated from record levels but stayed above the 300,000 marks for a sixth straight day.