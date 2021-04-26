Formula One will debut a new sprint qualifying format at three races in the 2021 season after it was unanimously approved, with the events to be hosted at two European and one non-European Grand Prix.

The new format will have a qualifying session after the first free practice session on Friday to determine the grid for sprint qualifying on Saturday.

The results from sprint qualifying, where drivers will compete over 100km, will determine the grid for Sunday's race while the top three finishers also receive three, two and one point respectively.

"I am delighted that all the teams supported this plan," Formula One president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.