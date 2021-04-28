Wednesday, April 28:

Turkey signs deal for 50 million Sputnik V vaccines

Turkey has signed a deal for 50 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine that will start arriving next month from Russia and should help address a short-term fall in supply, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Vaccines will be scarce in the upcoming two months, Koca said, but the shortfall should in time be overcome with the new procurements and ultimately by production in Turkey.

Turkey has until now been using vaccines developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd and by Pfizer and BioNTech.

It has carried out 22 million inoculations, with 13.55 million people having received a first dose.

A total of 40,444 cases, including 2,728 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, according to latest Health Ministry data.

Turkey's overall tally is now over 4.75 million, while the nationwide death toll rose by 341 over the past day to reach 39,398.

French patient numbers down again

The number of patients in France has fallen again with the total number of patients down by 370 and below 30,000 for the first time since early April.

The French Health Ministry also reported that the number of patients in intensive care had fallen by 64 to 5,879.

It recorded 315 new deaths in hospitals, down from 325 on Tuesday.

Italy reports over 13,000 new cases

Italy has reported an additional 344 deaths against 373 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,385 from 10,404.

Italy has registered 120,256 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 3.99 million cases to date.

UK reports over 2,000 new cases

UK has reported 2,166 new cases, down from 2,685 on Tuesday, while the number who had received the first dose of a vaccine rose to 33,959,908, according to government data.

Britain also reported 29 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, up from 17 a day earlier.

BioNTech says its vaccine works against Indian variant

BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin has voiced confidence that the vaccine that his company jointly developed with Pfizer works against the Indian variant of the virus.

"We are still testing the Indian variant, but the Indian variant has mutations that we have already tested for and which our vaccine works against, so I am confident," said Sahin.

"The vaccine is cleverly built and I'm convinced the bulwark will hold. And if we have to strengthen the bulwark again, then we will do it, that I'm not worried about," he added.

Japan planning vaccine passports to restart travel

Japan's government has been planning to introduce vaccine passports to help restart international travel, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The passports would take the form of scannable smartphone apps that carry inoculation information, Kyodo said, citing government sources.

UK official: Hopeful signs vaccine protection will be sustained

Plans for booster shots against infection in Britain will likely be driven by emerging new variants, as high protection offered by current vaccines against existing variants might wane less quickly than expected, a health official has said.

"There are very high levels of protection. So in fact waning may not be happening as quickly as we might have predicted," Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at Public Health England, told lawmakers on Wednesday.

"The issue is probably going to more come down to variants, and the protection against variants, in terms of when we do (boosters), rather than the expectation that we're going to see a rapid decline in protection."

BioNTech: Waivers for vaccine production 'not a solution'

The granting of intellectual property waivers is not the right way to increase output of vaccines, the founder of German vaccine maker BioNTech, has said, advocating instead the award of production licences.

Such waivers are among the options being considered by the Biden administration for maximising the production and supply of vaccines, though no decision has been made, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"This is not a solution," BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said.

BioNTech, which makes and markets its messenger RNA-based shot in partnership with U.S. drugmaker Pfizer, considers close cooperation with selected production partners to be the right approach because its vaccine is hard to make.

UK regulator sees no heart inflammation concerns from Pfizer

There are no new safety concerns around the Pfizer vaccine and heart inflammation based on the rollout of the shot in Britain, the UK MHRA medicine regulator has said, after cases of the condition in Israel.

"The MHRA is as aware of the reports of myocarditis under investigation in Israel. Based on our experience and safety monitoring in the UK, there is currently no new safety concerns raised regarding myocarditis," a MHRA spokeswoman said.

The comment echoed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which said it had not seen a link between the shot and heart inflammation.

India's total deaths pass 200,000 mark

India has reported a record rise in deaths from Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, taking its total fatalities past the 200,000 mark, while overall daily cases rose by a record 360,960.

With 3,293 new deaths, India's total number of fatalities now stands at 201,187, and the overall number of cases is now nearly 18 million, according to health ministry data.

EU legal case against AstraZeneca begins in Brussels court

The European Commission's lawsuit against drugmaker AstraZeneca over vaccine supplies has begun at a Brussels court, where the bloc's lawyers pressed for immediate deliveries from all factories, including from Britain.

The case in the Brussels court is the latest twist in an often bad-humoured EU dispute with the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker, and at times with Britain. The bloc accuses the company of failing to respect its contract.

With the pandemic still raging across the continent, the AstraZeneca vaccine was seen as a central part of Europe's immunisation campaign and a way to send coronavirus jabs to poorer countries because of its easier storage requirements.

Russia reports 7,848 new cases, 387 deaths