BioNTech has been investigating reports of heart inflammation cases in people who received the Pfizer vaccine in Israel, but so far hasn't seen any data that would indicate a heightened risk, the company said.

"We take everything we hear very seriously," BioNTech's chief executive and co-founder, Ugur Sahin, said on Wednesday.

"The most important principle in drug development is to do no harm."

BioNTech/Pfizer said it has not observed a higher rate of the condition than would normally be expected in the general population.

Some 5 million people in Israel have been vaccinated, primarily with the Pfizer shot, giving it one of the highest coverages in the world.

READ MORE: Scientific studies into Covid-19 accelerate

Cases of myocarditis in Israel

On Saturday, Israel's Health Ministry said it is examining a small number of cases of heart inflammation in people who had received Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, though it has not yet drawn any conclusions.

Israel's pandemic response coordinator, Nachman Ash, said that a preliminary study showed "tens of incidents" of myocarditis occurring among more than 5 million vaccinated people, primarily after the second dose.

Ash said it was unclear whether this was unusually high and whether it was connected to the vaccine.

Most of the cases were reported among people up to age 30.

"The Health Ministry is currently examining whether there is an excess in morbidity (disease rate) and whether it can be attributed to the vaccines," Ash said.