Barcelona has spurned the chance to go top of the table as a shock 2-1 defeat by Granada added another twist to La Liga's most unpredictable title race in years.

Barca could have taken control at the top by moving a point ahead of Atletico Madrid but Granada came from behind to snatch a stunning win at Camp Nou, in what will be a huge boost to the other title contenders.

Lionel Messi scored his 33rd goal of the season to put Barcelona in front but they failed to put the result beyond doubt and Granada hit back, Darwin Machis driving in and Jorge Molina's header completing a remarkable turnaround.

Defeat means Barca took nothing from their game in hand except disappointment, which might be difficult to shake ahead of two crunch games now away at Valencia and at home to Atletico Madrid.

'Huge blow'

They stay third, level on points with Real Madrid, as Atletico retain their two-point advantage at the top, while Sevilla in fourth remain just three points off first.

"It's a huge blow, we're disappointed," said Ronald Koeman. "We switched off at the back. We left spaces we had to close."

Any of the four contenders could be crowned champions next month, with all of the top three squandering opportunities to take charge in the last week.

Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw by Real Betis on Saturday before Atletico failed to take advantage as they were beaten by Athletic Bilbao.