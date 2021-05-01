Saturday, May 1:

Delhi extends lockdown as cases overwhelm hospitals

Indian capital New Delhi will stay in lockdown for another week because of the surge in Covid cases, the megacity's chief minister has said.

"Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week," Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter.

The current shutdown had been due to expire on Monday but the number of cases is still rising fast in the city of 20 million people.

According to health ministry data released on Saturday, New Delhi recorded 27,000 new cases and 375 deaths.

But with tests recording a positivity rate of almost 33 percent, experts suspect the real numbers are much higher.

Turkey: Over 4.4M people recovered from Covid-19

Turkey's coronavirus recovery total has surpassed 4.4 million, authorities have said.

A total of 28,817 cases, including 2,615 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

Turkey's overall Covid-19 tally is now nearly 4.85 million, while the nationwide death toll rose by 373 over the past day to reach 40,504.

As many as 81,302 more patients won the battle against the virus, the data showed.

More than 47.5 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 242,194 more done since Friday.

The latest figures show that the number of Covid-19 patients in critical condition stands at 3,525.

Pakistan to slash international flights

Pakistan will reduce the number of international flights into and out of its airports by 80 percent to help curb rising Covid-19 cases, the government has said.

The restrictions will come into effect on May 5 and will run to May 20, Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement, though it did not specify which flights or destinations would be affected by the measure.

The controls will be reviewed on May 18, the government said in a statement endorsed by the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), which oversees Pakistan's response to the pandemic.

The restrictions will be applied to chartered and private flights as well as scheduled services.

France reports 5,581 people in intensive care units

The number of people in intensive care units in France with Covid-19 fell for the fifth straight day, decreasing by 94, to 5,581, health ministry data has showed.

The ministry also reported 195 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Saturday, compared with 270 on Friday.

Italy reports 226 deaths, 12,965 new cases

Italy has reported 226 coronavirus-related deaths against 263 the day before, the health ministry has said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,965 from 13,446.

Italy has registered 121,033 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

UK reports seven new deaths, 1,907 infections

Britain has reported seven new coronavirus deaths and a further 1,907 infections, taking the total number of deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test to 127,524, according to daily government figures.

The number of people who have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine rose to 34.346 million from 34.216 million reported the day before.

The number of new infections in the past week is 10.9% lower than the week before at 15,360.

Ukraine to buy extra 10M Pfizer doses

Ukraine has signed a contract with Pfizer for an additional 10 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, brining the total number of doses to 20 million, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office has said.

"We signed a contract. Hence, we will receive a total of 20 million doses of Pfizer vaccine this calendar year," the presidential office quoted Health Minister Maksym Stepanov as saying.

Ukraine is expecting to receive the first 500,000 doses in the next few weeks, with a further 4.5 million doses in the third quarter an d the remaining 15 million doses in the fourth quarter, the statement said.

Portugal extends air travel curbs until mid-May

Portugal has said it was extending until May 16 flight restrictions that stop non-essential travel from countries with high coronavirus incidence rates, including Brazil and India – a new addition to the list.

Travellers from countries where 500 or more cases per 100,000 people have been reported over a 14-day period – which also include South Africa, France and the Netherlands, among others – can only enter Portugal if they have a valid reason, such as for work or healthcare, the government said. They must then quarantine for 14 days.

People from countries where the incidence rate is 150 or more Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, such as next-door Spain and Germany, can also travel by plane to Portugal only for essential reasons.

They will have to present proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure for Portugal. Those without a test will have to take one upon arrival and wait for the result at the airport.

Netherlands won't ease lockdown further

The Netherlands has postponed a further easing of lockdown measures until at least May 18 as Covid-19 infections remain high and hospitals are struggling with large numbers of coronavirus patients, the government has said.

"We are passing the peak of the third wave. But the decline (of the infection rate) is not strong enough yet," health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Twitter.

WHO approves Moderna vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization has given the go-ahead for emergency use of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine.

The mRNA vaccine from the US manufacturer joins vaccines from AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson in receiving the WHO's emergency use listing.

Similar approvals for China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines are expected in the coming days and weeks, WHO has said.

The green light for Moderna’s vaccine, announced late Friday, took many months because of delays that WHO faced in getting data from the manufacturer.

Cambodia drafts in army to speed up vaccinations

Cambodia's army has began a drive to vaccinate nearly half a million people in the parts of Phnom Penh worst-hit by Covid-19, as the Southeast Asian nation looks to step up the pace of inoculations.

The country, which had been one of the least affected by the pandemic, is fighting a surge in coronavirus cases that has seen the total number of infections jump from about 500 to 13,790 since late February, including all 96 of the deaths it has recorded.

Phnom Penh is under lockdown until May 5 and has declared some districts of the capital "red zones", banning people from leaving their homes except for medical reasons.

The country with a population of around 16 million has so far received more than 4 million doses of vaccine, including 1.7 million doses of Sinopharm donated by China.