Monday, May 3:

Trainee Indian doctors pulled from exams to fight world's biggest virus surge

India has postponed exams for trainee doctors and nurses, freeing them up to fight the world's biggest surge in coronavirus infections, as the health system crumbles under the weight of new cases and hospitals run out of beds and oxygen.

As medical facilities near breaking point, the government postponed an exam for doctors and nurses to allow some to join the coronavirus battle alongside existing personnel, it said in a statement.

In Pune, the second-largest city in the state of Maharashtra, Dr. Mekund Penurkar returned to work just days after losing his father to Covid-19. His mother and brother are in hospital with the virus, but patients are waiting to see him.

The total number of infections so far rose to just short of 20 million, propelled by a 12th straight day of more than 300,000 new cases in a pandemic sparked by a virus first identified in central China at the end of 2019.

Medical experts say actual numbers in India could be five to 10 times higher than those reported.

Hospitals have filled to capacity, supplies of medical oxygen have run short, and morgues and crematoriums have been overloaded with corpses.

Patients are dying on hospital beds, in ambulances and in carparks outside.

Modelling by a team of government advisers shows coronavirus cases could peak by Wednesday this week, a few days earlier than a previous estimate, since the virus has spread faster than expected.

At least 11 states and regions have ordered curbs on movement to stem infections, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, widely criticised for allowing the crisis to spin out of control, is reluctant to announce a national lockdown, concerned about the economic impact.

"In my opinion, only a national stay at home order and declaring medical emergency will help to address the current healthcare needs," Bhramar Mukherjee, an epidemiologist with the University of Michigan, said on Twitter.

Algeria finds first cases of Indian coronavirus variant

Algeria has detected its first cases of the coronavirus variant first discovered in India, state research centre Pasteur Institute has said.

Six cases of the variant have been confirmed in the coastal province of Tipaza, some 70 km west of the capital, Algiers, it said in a statement.

France's cases slow but hospitalisations creep up

France's new daily Covid-19 infections fell to an almost two-months low on average on Monday, a figure warranting the government's decision to start unwinding the country's third lockdown.

But after falling for five days in a row, the number of people hospitalised for the disease went up by 132, a second consecutive increase, at 28,950.

And among those, the total amount of patients in intensive care units also rose for the second day running, by 45, at 5,630.

That total is down by almost 400 from a recent peak of 6,001 reached a week ago but is still twice as high than the 2,500-3,000 range the government had set itself to exit France's second lockdown on December 15.

This Monday, a restriction limiting people to a 10 kilometre radius from their homes was lifted and secondary schools partly reopened.

From May 19, France will start relaxing a 7 p.m. nightly curfew - enforced since mid-December - and allow cafes, bars and restaurants to offer outside service.

French health authorities reported 3,760 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, at 5.66 million, the world's fourth-highest.

The 2.76% week-on-week increase stayed below the 3% threshold for the second day running, a sequence unseen since end July.

And the seven-day moving average of daily new infections, which evens out reporting irregularities, stood at 21,716, going below the 22,000 limit for the first time since March 10 versus more than a recent peak of 42,225 reached on April 14.

The death toll increased by 311, at 105,310, the eighth-highest globally.

Italy sees 256 new deaths

Italy reported 256 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 144 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,948 from 9,148.

Italy has registered 121,433 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.1 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 18,395 on Monday, slightly up from 18,345 a day earlier.

There were 121 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 109 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,490 from a previous 2,524.

Some 121,829 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 156,872, the ministry said.

Turkey reports over 24,000 cases

Turkey reported over 24,700 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 24,733 infections, including 2,501 symptomatic patients, were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Turkey’s overall Covid-19 tally is now over 4.9 million, while the nationwide death toll rose by 347 over the past day to reach 41,191.

As many as 35,438 more patients won the battle against the virus, taking the total number of recoveries past 4.51 million.

India's case total nears 20 million

India has reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases for a 12th straight day, taking its overall caseload to just shy of 20 million, while deaths rose by 3,417.

With 368,147 new cases over the past 24 hours, India's total infections stand at 19.93 million, while total fatalities are 218,959, according to health ministry data.

Medical experts say real numbers across the country of 1.35 billion may be five to 10 times higher than the official tally.

China has given 275.34M doses of vaccines as of May 2

China has administered 275.34million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday, the National Health Commission said.

That compares with 270.41 million doses given as of Saturday, up around 4.93 million doses.

Pfizer in talks with India over expedited approval for vaccine

Pfizer is in discussions with the Indian government seeking an "expedited approval pathway" for its Covid-19 vaccine, its CEO Albert Bourla said on LinkedIn, announcing a donation of medicines worth more than $70 million.

"Unfortunately, our vaccine is not registered in India although our application was submitted months ago," he said.

"We are currently discussing with the Indian government an expedited approval pathway to make our Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available for use in the country."

Indonesia finds two cases of Indian Covid variant in Jakarta

Indonesia has recorded its first cases of a highly infectious Covid-19 variant first detected in India, the health minister has said, as authorities implored people not to travel to their hometowns for the end of the Muslim fasting month.

Indonesia, which has been trying to contain one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks in Asia, stopped issuing visas last month for foreigners who had been in India in the previous 14 days.

The two cases of the Indian variant, known as B.1.617, were found in Jakar ta, while the minister said a variant first discovered in South Africa was also detected in Bali.

Indonesia has reported more than 1.67 million virus infections and 45,700 deaths since the start of the pandemic, though cases have been declining since peaking in January.

Malaysia makes AstraZeneca vaccine optional amid safety fears

Malaysia will begin a parallel Covid-19 inoculation programme this week for people who chose to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, after it was removed from an ongoing rollout due to public fears over its safety, a minister has said.

Reports of possible links to very rare blood clots have dented confidence in the shot in Malaysia and elsewhere.