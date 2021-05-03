POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Amazon to become new home for NFL's Thursday Night Football from 2022
The agreement says games will be available on stations in the markets of the participating teams, which is the same practice when they are on ESPN and NFL Network.
Amazon to become new home for NFL's Thursday Night Football from 2022
In this April 13, 2021 file photo, Joseph Toliver, 4, plays on one of the 32 NFL team helmets on display in downtown Cleveland. / AP
By Saim Kurubas
May 3, 2021

Amazon Prime Video will become the exclusive home of the NFL's “Thursday Night Football” package a year earlier than originally anticipated.

Amazon and the league announced on Monday that Prime Video will take over the entire package in 2022, which will make it an 11-season deal through 2032. 

It was originally supposed to begin in 2023 when the league's new media rights deals kick in.

This is the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package.

“This expedited deal is an immediate differentiator for us as a service, as it gives Prime members exclusive access to the most popular sport in the United States,” Marie Donoghue, Amazon’s vice president of global sports video, said in a statement.

Prime Video will carry 15 regular-season games on Thursday night along with one preseason game. 

Games will be available on stations in the markets of the participating teams, which is the same practice when they are on ESPN and NFL Network.

READ MORE:Buccaneers hammer Chiefs for Super Bowl win, Brady named MVP

80 percent increase 

RECOMMENDED

NBC has the opening game of the season and also Thanksgiving night, and there is no Thursday night match in the final week of the schedule.

Amazon has partnered with the league to stream 11 Thursday night games since 2017, but it will take over the entire package from Fox, which has had it since 2018. 

Amazon streamed a Week 16 Saturday game between the 49ers and Cardinals last year that was seen by an estimated 11.2 million total viewers and had an average minute audience of 4.8 million. 

That was the largest audience to stream an NFL game.

Fox and NFL Network will broadcast “Thursday Night Football” this season. 

The league will announce the schedule on May 12.

NFL Network, which has carried games since 2006, will still have seven regular-season games, most likely on Saturday late in the season.

Amazon's $13.2 billion agreement with the league is a part of what will be $113 billion coming to the NFL under the new rights agreements negotiated in March. 

That is an increase of 80 percent over the current deals.

READ MORE:Streamers tighten grip on Hollywood with producer award nods

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund