Star Wars fans around the world are celebrating May 4 as Star Wars Day. The informal day came about not due to some marketing ploy by Lucasfilm or Disney, but was entirely concocted by Star Wars enthusiasts who made a play on the words “May the Force be with you” to “May the Fourth be with you”.

The first time the sentence was in print, however, was not in the US but in the UK, on the day Margaret Thatcher had stepped into her office as prime minister. In an advertisement taken in the London Evening News on May 4, 1979, the Conservative Party wished her well by saying “May the Fourth Be with You, Maggie. Congratulations.”

The Star Wars franchise, created in 1977 by George Lucas, has been going strong for decades, with new films, comic books, TV series, theme park attractions and more added to the epic space opera continuously. Now with the corporate power of Disney behind it, it is bigger than ever, with May 4 activities planned around the world.

In Istanbul, TRT World talked on the phone with Dr Umut Eldem, who is holding a series of talks about the Star Wars universe and its philosophical interpretations on Beykoz Kundura’s FelsefeLab online, with the invitation of Culture and Arts Director S. Buse Yildirim. The last one (in Turkish) is scheduled for today.

Eldem has a PhD in Philosophy from Bogazici University and teaches at Dogus University Sociology Department. He has published papers on Kant and Heidegger, and given talks on Derrida, Hegel and the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence.

Eldem has divided up his talks on Star Wars and Philosophy into three parts: “Metaphysics: Is the Force with Us?”, “Politics: Opposition or mirror? The Empire and the Rebels” , and “Ethics: How does a good Jedi live?”.

TRT WORLD: In the first of three episodes of the Star Wars and Philosophy series you discussed metaphysics – “Is the Force with us?” How do you connect Hegel to the Force concept in Star Wars?

UMUT ELDEM: There is the Force in the Star Wars universe, it appears to be part of nature. In order to analyse it we can use multiple philosophical concepts. What I’m trying to do in this series of talks is both how we see reflections of philosophical thought in Star Wars and how we can understand the world of Star Wars through philosophy. I mean it in a sense of reciprocal interaction.

Here we can talk about panentheism. What panentheism means is a sacred being that extends beyond space and time and can be found throughout the universe. When we apply this concept to the Jedi, to using the Force, what do they do? They can move objects at a distance, or they can read people’s minds or foresee into the future; Star Wars characters can do that. How can they do that? All this is possible through a field of being. For example Yoda says this is what gives humans life. This being is the source of life. At the same time it is possible to use this being to create changes in the world.

When you study this state of being it goes into the metaphysics area of philosophy. We can say that Star Wars is presenting us with a metaphysical story. When you bring in Hegel, and his very important concept, Spirit (Geist), which is influenced by Spinoza[’s pantheism]. This is what Spinoza believes: Nature, or being, is one and singular. This is called Monism. There is one being in the universe. And everything that exists in the universe is part of that being.

Hegel approaches the concept in a more complex way. In Spinoza we can say there is a more passive being whereas in Hegel there is more of that reciprocal interaction I mentioned earlier. So Hegel talks about Spirit (Geist). Of course these are not one-to-one precise alignments between the films and the philosophy. I cannot say that “this is what the filmmakers thought” with certainty, but it is my interpretation.