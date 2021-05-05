A Malian woman has given birth to nonuplets in Morocco and all nine babies are "doing well", her government said, although Moroccan authorities had yet to confirm what would be an extremely rare case.

Mali's government flew 25-year-old Halima Cisse, a woman from the north of the poor West African state, to Morocco for better care on March 30.

She was initially believed to have been carrying septuplets.

Cases of women successfully carrying septuplets to term are rare, and nonuplets even rarer.

Moroccan health ministry spokesman Rachid Koudhari said he had no knowledge of such a multiple birth having taken place in one of the country's hospitals.

But Mali's health ministry said in a statement that Cisse had given birth to five girls and four boys by Caesarean section.