The shock announcement that billionaire philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates are to divorce after 27 years of marriage has raised questions about the future of their hugely influential charity.

In a statement after the Gateses announced their divorce on Twitter on Monday, the foundation said the two would remain co-chairs and trustees and that no changes in the organisation were planned.

“They will continue to work together to shape and approve foundation strategies, advocate for the foundation’s issues and set the organisation’s overall direction,” the foundation said.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, with an endowment of nearly $50 billion, donates about $5 billion annually to causes around the world.

Last year, it donated $1 billion to combat Covid-19 through administering vaccines. It was also key in forming Covax, a global program to help supply vaccines to the poorest countries.

Despite such assurances, some say they worry that the split could shake up the foundation’s plans.

Giving pledge

In 2000, the foundation was launched to fight disease and poverty around the world.

In the United States, an initial focus on providing access to computers and the internet was expanded to improving education in general.

Dozens of other programs it funds include nutrition, sanitation, maternal and newborn child health and agricultural development.

Through their philanthropic efforts, the Gateses reshaped attitudes about the obligation of the uber-wealthy to leverage their vast fortunes for the public good in enduring ways.

Years ago, they created the Giving Pledge, along with Warren Buffett, to persuade their fellow multi-billionaires to commit to give away the majority of their wealth.

More than 200 prominent people have made the pledge to date.

Fortune donation

The future of the Gates Foundation could depend on the financial terms of the divorce, which is still unknown.

According to a filing in King County Superior Court on Monday, the Gateses had no prenuptial agreement but have signed a separation contract.

The couple pledged in 2010 to donate the vast bulk of their fortune — estimated by Forbes at around $133 billion — to the foundation.