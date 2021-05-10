Fulham were relegated from the Premier League with a 2-0 loss at home to Burnley that assured the Clarets of their top-flight status.

Fulham had to avoid defeat at Craven Cottage on Monday to maintain their slim hopes of beating the drop.

But first-half goals from Burnley's Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood put paid to their chances of staying up.

Fulham's defeat also meant all three relegation places were decided with at least three games to go, ensuring there would be no last-day drama in the battle to beat the drop.

"It has been looming but it doesn't hide the disappointment, hurt and sadness I feel tonight," Fulham manager Scott Parker told the BBC.

"It's inevitable now. I am gutted.

"Tonight is how the season has gone at times. Between the two boxes we did very well. The difference was defensively the two goals we conceded were poor and in the final moment when you need to score and make good decisions we did not have that."

'Rollercoaster'

Monday's reverse meant Fulham went straight back down after a season in the top flight, with Parker adding: "The club needs to make big decisions.

"We've had a relegation, a promotion and a relegation. The rollercoaster of that and the highs and lows is not something you want."