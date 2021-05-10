Archaeologists discovered the remains of nine Neanderthals in Italy. The archaic humans were found in a prehistoric site about 100km southeast of Rome.

The nine neanderthal remains were analysed and were found to be seven men, one woman, and one boy, according toBusiness Insider.

The Neanderthals were hunted by hyenas and were mauled by the vicious creatures before being brought back to their cave, the Guardianreports, noting that researches found traces of vegetables alongside human remains “and those of rhinoceroses, giant deer, wild horses and, of course, ferocious hyenas.”

According to the news release by Italy’s Culture Ministry, “The characteristic of this place is that of allowing a real journey through time: today's conditions are substantially the same as 50,000 years ago and the presence of fossils makes the cave an exceptional database. Recent excavations have returned thousands of animal bone finds that enrich the reconstruction of the fauna, environment and climate.”

The research that began in October 2019 yielded “significant fossil finds ... attributable to 9 individuals: 8 datable between 50 thousand and 68 thousand years ago and one, the oldest, datable between 100 thousand and 90 thousand years ago.”

The release continues to explain: “In addition to abundant hyena remains, various groups of large mammals have been determined including: the aurochs, the large extinct bovine, which is one of the prevalent species together with the red deer; but also the remains of rhinoceros, elephant, giant deer (Megaloceros), cave bear, and wild horses. The presence of these species accords well with the age of about 50 thousand years ago, when the hyena dragged its prey into the den using the cave as a shelter and food storage. In fact, many of the bones found show clear signs of gnawing.”

“Neanderthals were prey for these animals,” said Mario Rolfo, professor of prehistoric archeology at the Tor Vergata University of Rome. “Hyenas hunted them, especially the most vulnerable, like sick or elderly individuals.”

Experts maintain the possibility that the Guattari cave may have been inhabited by Neanderthals at one point, before hyenas took possession of it.

The researchers said that most of the Neanderthals were killed elsewhere then brought into the cave that served as the hyenas’ den. “Once inside,” the Guardian notes, “the animals consumed their prey.”