The Photo of the Year Award in Istanbul Photo Awards went to Mohammed Shajahan, for his photo called “Mom Love”.

Istanbul Photo Awards is a photography contest held annually by Turkey’s top news agency Anadolu Agency to support photojournalists. This year’s competition was especially difficult given the dire circumstances around the world because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the seventh iteration of the Istanbul Photo Awards, the international jury members deliberated on more than a thousand photographers’ works before selecting a handful of images as winners.

“Mom Love”, a photograph submitted by Bangladeshi photographer Mohammed Shajahan, won the first prize from among nearly 15,000 photographs that were competing for the honour. He won $6,000 for his photo.

In the Single News category, AFP photojournalist Yuri Cortez was deemed worthy of receiving the second prize with his photograph that depicted prisoners in the Quezaltepeque prison in El Salvador. He won $1,500 for his photo.

The third-place award went to AP photojournalist Petros Giannakouris for his photograph showing the difficulties encountered by refugees who fled the camp they had been placed in in Greece. His prize was $1,000.

The awards reflected the variety of stories that took place in the world, beyond the coronavirus pandemic which dominated the global news agenda.