Friday, May 14:

WHO says vaccinated should still mask up in high-risk areas

Even after receiving jabs, people should wear face masks in areas where the virus is spreading, the WHO has said, after the US decided the vaccinated do not need masks.

"Vaccines are life-saving but on their own, they are not enough," the World Health Organization told AFP news agecy in an email.

The comment followed a decision by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday to lift mask-wearing guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Almost 60 percent of US adults now have one or both doses, while cases are falling fast, down to a seven-day-average of 38,000, or 11 per 100,000.

Italy reports over 7,500 new cases

Italy has reported 182 deaths against 201 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,567 from 8,085.

Italy has registered 123,927 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.15 million cases to date.

UK reports over 2,000 new cases

Britain has reported 17 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test and a further 2,193 cases of the disease, down from 2,657 new cases the day before.

Government data showed that 36.1 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine.

Italy lifts quarantine for EU, UK and Israel

Italy will scrap mandatory quarantine from Sunday for visitors from the European Union, Britain and Israel who test negative, the government has said as it looks to give summer tourism a boost.

With vaccine roll-outs picking up pace in the EU, more countries are looking to ease travel curbs and restrictions on the hospitality sector to help it recover from the pandemic.

"We have been waiting for this move for a long time and it anticipates an Europe-wide travel pass," said Tourism Minister Massimo Garavaglia.

Erdogan: Turkey to emerge cautiously from lockdown

Turkey will ease cautiously out of a full lockdown next week and lift restrictions more significantly in June, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said as cases have come down sharply from the peak of a second wave of the pandemic.

Erdogan said that a "controlled normalisation calendar" would start on Monday.

The downward trend in the number of daily cases in Turkey continued as the country reported over 11.300 new coronavirus cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

A total of 11,394 cases, including 1,102 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is over 5.09 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 44,301, with 242 fatalities over the past day.

Slovakia ends state of emergency

Slovakia has ended a state of emergency as the pandemic has receded, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said.

Heger cautioned that the struggle against the pandemic was not over, called for people to continue behaving responsibly, and said vaccination was the key to overcoming the virus.

Japan expands virus emergency ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Japan further expanded a state of emergency, currently in Tokyo and five other prefectures, to nine areas, with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government determined to hold the Olympics just two months later.

Japan has been struggling to slow the infections ahead of the Games. The three additions include Japan’s northern island state of Hokkaido, where the Olympic marathon will be held, as well as Hiroshima and Okayama in western Japan.

The three areas on Sunday will join Tokyo, Osaka and four other prefectures already under the coronavirus restrictions, until May 31, Suga announced at a government taskforce meeting Friday.

Bars, karaoke parlors and most entertainment facilities are required to close. Business owners who comply will be compensated; those who don't could face fines.

“Infections are escalating extremely rapidly in populated areas," Suga said while explaining the decision.

His government is under heavy pressure from the public increasingly frustrated by the slow vaccine rollout and repeated emergency declarations. Many now oppose hosting the Olymics July 23-Aug. 8, and people appear to be less cooperative with stay-at-home and social-distancing requests that are not compulsory anyway.

Less than 2% of the public has been fully vaccinated.

France adds Bahrain, Colombia, Costa Rica and Uruguay to list of Covid risk countries

France added Bahrain, Colombia, Costa Rica and Uruguay to its list of countries deemed as high risk zones, which will mean that people arriving from those countries will have to undergo protocol measures such as quarantining on arrival.

The French Prime Minister's department added on Friday that those quarantine measures for travellers from those count ries would take effect from May 16, as France aims to ensure that its third-wave of the virus recedes.

In April, France had put Brazil, Chile, Argentina, South Africa and India on its list of high-risk countries, requiring people arriving from those countries to undergo a 10-day quarantine upon arrival in France.

Sri Lanka to get World Bank vaccine funding help

The World Bank said it has signed an agreement with Sri Lanka to provide $80.5 million to help the island nation’s vaccination drive against Covid-19.

The funding comes as Sri Lanka is facing a severe shortage of vaccines because of the current crisis in neighboring India, which had earlier promised to give the vaccines to Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka began it’s vaccination drive on Jan. 29 and in the first round, 925,242 people were vaccinated using Oxford-AstraZeneca shots.

At present, Sri Lanka's health ministry has about 350,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZe neca and as a result, there is a shortage of 600,000 doses in order to complete administering second doses.

Sri Lanka is currently using 600,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine and 15,000 of Sputnik V to give a first dose to others.

Cannot rule out Covid-19 escaped from lab, say leading scientists

A group of distinguished scientists wrote a letter to the journal Science, emphasizing that until proven otherwise, the possibility that covid-19 escaped from a lab should be taken seriously.

Covid-19 has killed 3.34 million people, impacted the lives of billions, and cost the world trillions of dollars.

The letter was signed by 18 scientists, from Cambridge, Stanford, and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, among others.

England to reopen and monitor Indian virus variant

England will continue to gradually lift covid-19 restrictions, in spite of concerns over a coronavirus variant that first emerged in India. The vaccines minister said the relaxed policies were because vaccines are working, and there was no evidence that the B.1.617.2 variant had a more severe impact on people or was able to escape the vaccines.