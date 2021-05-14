CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Long-awaited 'Friends' cast reunion to air on May 27
HBO Max said more than 15 celebrity guests will make an appearance, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber and K-Pop band BTS.
Long-awaited 'Friends' cast reunion to air on May 27
Cast members from "Friends," which won Outstanding Comedy, series pose at the 54th Annual Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, US, 22 September 2002. / AFP
By Gizem Taşkın
May 14, 2021

The long-awaited "Friends" cast reunion will be broadcast on May 27 and will feature a slew of celebrity guests including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and K-Pop band BTS.

"Friends: The Reunion," featuring all six of the original cast, was originally supposed to have been filmed more than a year ago but was repeatedly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The unscripted, one-off special was filmed earlier this year on the same sound stage in Los Angeles as the original comedy about six young 20-somethings, played by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, living in New York.

"Friends," which ended its 10 year-run on NBC television in 2004, was one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990s and found a new life on streaming platforms where it is one of the most watched shows worldwide.

RECOMMENDED

News of the broadcast date for the reunion quickly became the top trending item worldwide on Twitter.

Cox said she felt "blessed to have reunited with my Friends... and it was better than ever."

HBO Max said more than 15 celebrity guests would also take part, including former "Friends" cast members Tom Selleck (Richard), and Maggie Wheeler (Janice) and others such as British soccer star David Beckham, "Game of Thrones" actor Kit Harington and Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

READ MORE:WarnerMedia to reunite 'Friends' in HBO Max special

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick