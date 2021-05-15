Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German to reach the Italian Open semi-finals.

Zverev beat Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago and their latest meeting was also one-sided.

Nadal raced to 4-0 in the first set and saved all eight break points he faced in the second.

“I played more solid than [in] Madrid. Conditions are different," Nadal said, alluding to the fact that the high-altitude of the Spanish capital allowed Zverev to dominate more with his serve. “Here are little bit more normal conditions. I was able to control a little bit more.”

Nadal, aiming for a record-extending 10th Rome title, will next face big-serving American Reilly Opelka, who reached his first Masters semifinals by edging Argentine qualifier Federico Delbonis 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Novak Djokovic’s quarterfinal against Stefanos Tsitsipas was suspended due to rain with Tsitsipas ahead 6-4, 2-1 and up a break in the second. The match, which had already been interrupted for 3 ½ hours before resuming briefly, was scheduled to be completed on Saturday.

Another quarterfinal, Andrey Rublev vs. Lorenzo Sonego, didn't get started.

READ MORE:Three sports habits that could change after coronavirus

Real moment of concern

The only real moment of concern for Nadal came when he tripped over the service line while running down a drop shot when he was serving for the first set.

The crowd of about 2,500 let out a collective gasp as Nadal tumbled onto the clay and rolled over onto his back wincing in apparent pain.

After putting Nadal’s reply away for an easy winner – the Spaniard still managed to get the ball over the net – Zverev hopped over the net to check on the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Nadal got up, though, dusted himself off and served out the set with his back and even headband still covered in clay.

“Some lines are higher than the rest of court, so when you touch the line it’s dangerous," Nadal said.