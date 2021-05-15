CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Janet Jackson's famed Rhythm Nation tour jacket auctions for over $81,000
Julien's Auctions holds three-day sale of Janet Jackson's stage costumes and other memorabilia amassed over four decades by the singer.
Janet Jackson's famed Rhythm Nation tour jacket auctions for over $81,000
Janet Jackson worn outfits on display at the Press Preview for Julien's Auctions: Iconic Treasures From The Iconic Career And Life Of Janet Jackson at Julien's Auctions on May 10, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
May 15, 2021

The military style jacket that Janet Jackson wore during her 1990 Rhythm Nation tour has sold for $81,250 at a Beverly Hills auction, more than 20 times its pre-sale estimate.

The Rhythm Nation cropped black jacket with metal hardware was one of the highlights of a three-day sale of stage costumes and other memorabilia amassed over four decades by the singer. The tour was her first as a headline solo artist.

Juliens Auctions said the jacket had been expected to sell for $4,000-$6,000. The buyer was not disclosed.

A prototype of the same jacket went for $21,875.

The five-time Grammy winner, who turns 55 on Sunday, is selling more than 1,000 of the costumes she wore on stage, on tour, on red carpets and in music videos.

RECOMMENDED

A single hoop earring with a key that she wore on tour in 1990 and at multiple other appearances was bought on Friday for $43,750.

The singer's most famous outfit - the black leather bustier that was ripped, briefly exposing her breast at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show - is not included in the auction.

A portion of the auction proceeds will go to the Christian child sponsorship group Compassion International.

Jackson will also give 100 percent of sales of a limited edition three volume set of auction catalogs, offered at $800, to the nonprofit.

The sale concludes on Sunday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional