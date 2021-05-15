The military style jacket that Janet Jackson wore during her 1990 Rhythm Nation tour has sold for $81,250 at a Beverly Hills auction, more than 20 times its pre-sale estimate.

The Rhythm Nation cropped black jacket with metal hardware was one of the highlights of a three-day sale of stage costumes and other memorabilia amassed over four decades by the singer. The tour was her first as a headline solo artist.

Juliens Auctions said the jacket had been expected to sell for $4,000-$6,000. The buyer was not disclosed.

A prototype of the same jacket went for $21,875.

The five-time Grammy winner, who turns 55 on Sunday, is selling more than 1,000 of the costumes she wore on stage, on tour, on red carpets and in music videos.