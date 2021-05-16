Sunday, May 16:

India's virus variant expected to dominate UK

Britain's health minister has said a fast-spreading coronavirus variant first identified in India is likely to become the dominant strain of the virus in the UK.

Health officials are conducting door-to-door testing in several areas of the country in an attempt to curb the spread of the variant, which the government has warned could disrupt the UK’s reopening plans.

Surge vaccinations in key regions are to begin shortly.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the new strain, formally known as B.1.617.2, is more transmissible than the UK's dominant strain.

He told the BBC "it is likely it will become the dominant variant."

Hancock said scientists had a "high degree of confidence" that current vaccines work against the new variant, and there is no evidence it causes more a severe disease.

The government said it will go ahead with plans to ease lockdown restrictions on Monday.

People in England will be able to eat a restaurant meal or drink a beer indoors, go to a movie and visit one another’s homes for the first time in months.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that if the variant causes a big surge in cases it could scupper plans to lift all remaining restrictions on June 21.

South Africa targets 5M elderly people in phase 2 of vaccine rollout

South Africa will launch phase two of its vaccine rollout on Monday with the aim of inoculating five million citizens aged over 60 by the end of June, its health minister has said.

"This is provided that the supply of vaccines flows as anticipated. By the end of June we expect to have received 4.5 million doses of Pfizer and 2 million doses from Johnson & Johnson," the minister, Zweli Mkhize, said during a webinar.

Mkhize said that more than 325,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine would arrive at midnight on Sunday, bringing the total of Pfizer doses up to 975,780.

So far South Africa has ordered enough Covid-19 vaccines for 46 million of its 60 million population.

The health minister said the country was still awaiting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be released by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after its administration was paused and then restarted two weeks later due to concerns over blood clots.

South Africa is Africa's worst-hit country in terms of infections and fatalities, with over 55,000 deaths and more than 1.6 million confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Singapore to shut schools as cases rise

Singapore will shut most schools from Wednesday after the city-state reported the highest number of local Covid-19 infections in months, including several that were unlinked, according to authorities.

All primary, secondary and junior colleges will shift to full home-based learning from Wednesday until the end of the school term on May 28.

On Sunday, Singapore confirmed 38 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the highest daily number since mid-September, of which 18 are currently unlinked.

Singapore has reported more than 61,000 virus cases, with the bulk linked to outbreaks last year in foreign worker dormitories, and 31 deaths.

Sunday's new cases were the highest number of local infections outside of the dormitories in a year.

UK vaccinates over 20 million with two Covid jabs

Britain has passed the milestone of vaccinating 20 million adults with two doses of the coronavirus jab, just a day before a raft of restrictions are lifted across most of the country.

According to government statistics, 20,103,658 million have now received their full two vaccine doses – 38.2 precent of the adult population.

Still more have received a first dose – 36,573,354, or 69.4 percent of the adult population – with a total of 56,677,012 million vaccines administered since the start of the UK's campaign on December 8.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the vaccine programme had made "extraordinary strides" in reaching the 20-million mark.

French daily deaths, number of critical patients drops

France has reported 4,255 people in intensive care units with Covid-19, down by 16 from the day before and the 13th day in a row the number of patients needing ICU treatment has dropped.

France also reported 81 deaths in hospital among people who had tested positive for the coronavirus, down from 112 on Saturday.

Yemen's national soccer coach dies of Covid-19

Yemen's soccer association has said that the country’s national team coach died from Covid-19.

The Yemen Football Association said Sami al Naash died in a hospital in the southern port city of Aden.

Local reports say al-Naash was infected while in a camp for the national team in the southern province of Shabwa last month.

Yemen's national team was preparing for three games in the coming weeks in hopes to qualify for the Asian Cup and the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Yemen is playing in Group D along with Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Singapore, and Palestine.

The country, which has been convulsed by civil war since 2014, has been experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases that has overwhelmed Yemen’s depleted medical facilities.

Turkey registers over 10,500 new cases

Turkey has reported more than 10,500 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said, as the country is set to lift its 17-day full lockdown in the coming hours.

A total of 10,512 cases, including 920 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.11 million, while the death toll reached 44,760, with 223 more fatalities over the past day.

Turkey has administered over 25.78 million coronavirus jabs since launching a mass vaccination campaign on January 14, according to official figures.

More than 14.95 million people have received their first doses, while over 10.83 million have been fully vaccinated.

India using nets in rivers to catch bodies of dumped virus victims

Bodies of virus victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by Reuters, the first official acknowledgement of an alarming practice it said may stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages.

Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges river, which Hindus consider holy, have shocked a nation reeling under the world's worst surge in infections.

Authorities in India have now installed nets across many of the country's rivers to catch bodies that do not wash up on the banks.

Mongolia outbreak easing

Outbreak in Mongolia appears to be easing after a six weeks in which the sparsely populated country’s death toll rose from 15 to 219.

Authorities reported 541 new cases and two deaths in the latest 24-hour period, China’s Xinhua News Agency said.

It was the sixth straight day of under 600 new cases, and down from a peak of 1,356 cases about two weeks ago.

Minister says India variant to become 'dominant' in UK

Britain’s health minister says a fast-spreading variant first identified in India is likely to become the dominant strain of the virus in the UK.

Health officials are conducting door-to-door testing in several areas of the country in an attempt to curb the spread of the variant, which the government has warned could disrupt the UK’s reopening plans.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the new strain, formally known as B.1.617.2, is more transmissible than the UK’s dominant strain. He told the BBC “it is likely it will become the dominant variant.”

Singapore reports 38 new local virus cases, highest in months

Singapore's health ministry preliminarily confirmed 38 locally transmitted cases, the highest daily number since mid-September, as the city-state returned to the strictest curbs on gatherings since a lockdown last year.