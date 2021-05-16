POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Zidane tells Real Madrid players that he's leaving the club
Spanish media are reporting that Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane informed the players about his exit at the end of the season.
Zidane tells Real Madrid players that he's leaving the club
Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane reacts during the UEFA Champions League second leg semi-final football match between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge in London on May 5, 2021. / AFP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
May 16, 2021

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has told his players he will leave the La Liga club at the end of the season. 

Zidane informed the players about his decision before last weekend's 2-2 La Liga draw at home with Sevilla where Real missed the chance to top the table, Spanish radio station Onda Cero reported on Saturday.

Newspaper Marca said he addressed the team on May 8, a day before that game.

Real were dumped out of the Copa del Rey by third-tier Alcoyano in January and were defeated comfortably by Chelsea in their Champions League semi-final.

They trail La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid by two points with two games left and have an outside chance of retaining the title.

RECOMMENDED

When asked earlier on Saturday whether he would remain in charge next season, Zidane did not give any guarantees.

"I don't know what'll happen. I'm here, we're playing tomorrow and next week but I don't know what happens after that because this is Real Madrid," he told a news conference ahead of the team's next tie against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Zidane left the club in 2018 just after winning a third consecutive Champions League crown, only to return 10 months later. He also quit the club as a player in 2006 when he retired from playing.

Real host Villarreal on May 23 in the final game of the La Liga season. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional