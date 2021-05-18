Tuesday, May 18:

Canada's death total surpasses 25,000

Canada has marked a grim milestone of the Covid-19 death toll reaching 25,000.

The Government of Canada website reported 24,983 deaths of as May 17, but Tuesday, the health officials with the province of Ontario announced a further 17 deaths, pushing the total to 25,000.

As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke at a live news conference Tuesday morning, the virus victim figure climbed to 25,008.

Trudeau ignored the total, dwelling instead on more positive news such as the arrival of millions of more doses of vaccine over the summer months.

As of Tuesday, Canada’s number of cases stood at 1,336,275, with 66,265 active cases, 1,244,848 recovered and 25,008 deaths.

US seeing fewest Covid deaths since start of pandemic

The United States is seeing its fewest number of deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, official data showed.

The seven-day moving average of deaths was 545 on May 16, and "the last time our seven-day-average was this low was in March 2020, essentially since the pandemic began," Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said at a briefing.

New daily cases are headed down in all US states, with the current average of 30,211 the lowest since last June – when there were severe testing shortages.

About 60 percent of the US adult population has now received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, and the country is moving to loosen restrictions.

UK records 2,412 new cases, 7 deaths

Britain has recorded 2,412 new Covid-19 cases, a rise of more than 400 from the day before, with another seven deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the coronavirus.

The data also showed 36.81 million people had received the first dose of a vaccine, while 20.55 million have now had bothshots.

GAVI hopeful vaccine exports from India can resume in Q3

The GAVI Vaccine Alliance hopes deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines from India can be resumed in the third quarter of this year, it said on Tuesday, after the pandemic-battered country halted exports to focus on its own surge in infections.

"We remain in regular and close contact with both the government and SII (Serum Institute of India), and remain hopeful that deliveries could resume, in reduced quantity, in the third quarter," GAVI told Reuters.

Turkey registers 11,397 cases

Turkey's Health Ministry has confirmed a total of 11,937 cases, including 916 symptomatic patients, across the country in the past 24 hours.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.13 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 45,186, with 203 more fatalities over the past day.

Mexico aims to give population at least one vaccine dose by October

Mexico aims to ensure its population has had at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot by October before the onset of colder weather, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.

Mexico has so far distributed nearly 24 million vaccine doses to its population of 126 million, and Lopez Obrador said he was sure it would receive more shots from the United States.

By July, health authorities will begin providing vaccinations to people as young as 40, he told a regular news conference.

Over the next month and a half, the pace of vaccinations in the world's largest Spanish-speaking country should accelerate as tens of millions of new doses arrive, the government says.

Germany to open up vaccinations to everyone starting on June 7

Germany’s health minister says the country will open up coronavirus vaccinations to everyone starting on June 7. Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters on Monday that the current system of prioritisation in which the most vulnerable groups are to be vaccinated first will no longer be valid then.

The minister said, “this does not mean that everyone will get an appointment within days, but ... everyone who wants to get vaccinated will get an offer.”

The number of confirmed cases increased by 4,209 to 3,603,055, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by 221 to 86,381, the tally showed.

Egypt says prioritising vaccination of tourism workers

Egypt is prioritising the vaccination of tourism workers to support the sector's recovery and is on track to announce full inoculation of two resort areas this month, its tourism minister said.

While Egypt's tourism industry is still reeling from the pandemic, the sector has picked up in recent months, with more visitors heading to resorts along the Red Sea and Mediterranean coasts.

Czech Republic to ease restrictions

The Czech government has announced it will be easing restrictions amid falling numbers of infected people.

Starting May 24, all hotels are allowed to return to business. The guests will need to present a negative test or be vaccinated or recover from the virus.

If they want to stay longer than seven days, an additional test will be required.

Japan's Fujifilm says it can make new virus variant detection kits in weeks

A unit of Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it can develop detection kits for new variants of the coronavirus in about a month, responding to concerns over the spread of more infectious strains of the virus.

Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corp developed a kit that can identify the L452R variant, first identified in India and California and recently discovered in Tokyo.

That adds to kits that can detect two other strains of the virus used by public health authorities as early warning systems for infection trends.

Taiwan to close schools, but rise in cases slows

Taiwan said that all schools would close until the end of next week, shifting classes online while the island tackles a spike in virus cases, even as the rate of increase slowed slightly.

Taiwan has reported almost 1,000 new domestic infections during the past week, leading to new curbs in the capital, Taipei, and shocking a population that had become accustomed to life carrying on almost normally, with the pandemic well under control.

Education Minister Pan Wen-chung told reporters that starting Wednesday, all schools across the island would be closed until May 28, with classes held online.

Taiwan has reported a total of 2,260 infections since the start of the pandemic.

India unlikely to resume sizable vaccine exports until October

India is unlikely to resume major exports of vaccines until at least October as it diverts shots for domestic use, three government sources said, a longer-than-expected delay set to worsen supply shortages from the global COVAX initiative.

Battling the world's biggest jump in infections, India halted vaccine exports a month ago after donating or selling more than 66 million doses. The move has left countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and many in Africa scrambling for alternate supplies.

UK unemployment dips, aided by virus furlough scheme

British unemployment dipped to 4.8 percent in the first quarter, official data showed, helped by the UK government's jobs furlough scheme keeping millions in work during the pandemic.