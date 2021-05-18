A new report, called “An Eco-wakening: Measuring global awareness, engagement and action for nature” discusses how “the natural world is under threat” and that even though the problem seems immense, hundreds of millions of people around the world still care and want to initiate change.

The report draws attention to the fact that “Scientists warn that 1m species, out of an estimated total of 8m, face extinction—many within decades. This decline is putting the future of the planet and everyone on it at risk,” and warns that “Time is running out, and action to prevent fatal nature loss is urgently needed.”

The authors of the report, by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) commissioned by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), then ask a simple question, wondering if people care. “Given the scale of the problem, it would be easy to assume that ordinary people are turning away, not only believing that biodiversity loss is not a priority, but also that nothing can be done,” they write. Yet “ordinary people” are not turning away. In fact, they are showing their concern in droves, the report finds.

According to the report, Asia leads in the “most dramatic growth in engagement and awareness”. Within Asia, the authors single out India (190 percent), Pakistan (88 percent) and Indonesia (53 percent). They also note that worldwide, people care about nature and “that trend is growing –– especially in emerging markets”. They reason that the cause of this concern is because people in emerging markets are “most likely to experience the devastating impact of the loss of nature.”

The authors of the study then investigate social media, and find that the number of “nature-loss conversations” has increased by 65 percent in Twitter mentions since 2016. They herald that the attention given to nature-loss and biodiversity issues are “gaining more traction online than ever before”, and that this trend is noticeable especially in emerging markets.

According to the study, major influencers, such as the Vatican’s Pope Francis, US politician and former First Lady Hillary Clinton, film star Leonardo di Caprio, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and organisations such as the BBC and the New York Times, reach a combined audience of almost 1 billion people around the world, and they do not shy away from using their platform “to amplify nature issues”.

The study also makes use of Google search engine data, positing a correlation between consumers who are changing their behavior, “with searches for sustainable goods increasing globally by 71 perent since 2016”, with corporations responding to these new trends, especially in the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, fashion and food industries.

The report’s authors answer critics of social media activism by quoting a Georgetown University study, “Slacktivists Doing More than Clicking in Support of Causes”, that finds that in the United States, social media users who lend support to online causes are “twice as likely to take part in an event or volunteer their time, four times more likely to urge others to contact politicians, and five times more likely to recruit others to sign petitions for a cause or social issue.”