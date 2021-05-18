Roger Federer has lost his comeback match after two months away, falling to Pablo Andujar 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the second round of the Geneva Open.

Federer's first match on clay in almost two years kept him on court for almost two hours in only his second tournament since the 2020 Australian Open. The past 15 months have included two surgeries on his right knee.

In the decisive set, the top-seeded Federer forced a service break and led 4-2 before Andujar rallied.

Federer saved two match points on his own serve, but the third ended with a wayward forehand under pressure on the baseline.

Andujar put his hands to his head after clinching victory and exchanged an almost apologetic smile with Federer at the net.

