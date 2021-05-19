Wednesday, May 19:

EU to reopen borders to fully vaccinated travelers

EU member states have agreed to reopen the bloc's borders to travellers who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, European sources said.

Meeting in Brussels, diplomats also agreed to increase the level of new cases a country can hit before being declared unsafe – a measure that would open up travel into the EU from more places.

The recommendations will be adopted by EU ministers on Friday, they said. An EU Commission spokesperson confirmed that the envoys had endorsed the update to travel rules.

Since March 2020, non-essential travel into the 27-member European Union has been banned, apart from a small number of countries deemed safe because of their low Covid case rate.

But businesses on the continent are reopening as virus restrictions are phased out and bars, hotels and restaurants are worried about the summer tourist trade.

Diplomats said that, under the new rules, travellers who could demonstrate that they had received the required number of doses of an EU-approved vaccine could enter the bloc.

In addition, the number of cases per 100,000 people that a country could register over two weeks and still be considered for the green list will rise from 25 to 75.

Pan American Health Organization sees 'dramatic' improvement in US

Covid-19 infections have dropped across the Americas, with the most dramatic improvement seen in the United States due to mass vaccination, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne, said on Wednesday.

But she warned that there were "glaring gaps" in vaccine distribution in the region, with the lion's share going to the United States, while just three percent of Latin Americans have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

UK reports 3 new deaths from Covid-19, 2,696 new cases

Britain has reported three new deaths from Covid-19 within 28 days of a positive test and a further 2,696 cases of the disease, official government data showed.

That compared to 7 deaths and 2,412 cases reported a day earlier.

The data showed that 36.99 million people had received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Malawi burns 20,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses that expired

Malawi has burned nearly 20,000 expired AstraZeneca vaccines, amid conflicting advice over what to do with the doses.

Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda put some of the vials of the expired doses into an incinerator to start the destruction on Wednesday at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe, the capital.

“We are destroying (these vaccines) because as government policy no expired health commodities are to be used,” she said.

The burned vaccines were the remainder of 102,000 doses that arrived in Malawi on March 26 with just 18 days until they expired on April 13. All other doses of the shipment, donated by the African Union, were successfully administered, she said.

Last month the World Health Organization urged African nations not to destroy expired doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine after several countries received doses from India with a very short shelf life. But this week, WHO reversed its position and said that the vaccines should be destroyed.

US will donate substantial portion of vaccines through COVAX

The United States will donate a significant number of Covid-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization's COVAX scheme for distributing doses to poorer countries, the US coordinator on global Covid, Gayle Smith, has told a news conference.

US President Joe Biden announced on Monday that his administration will send by the end of June a total of 20 million doses of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, on top of 60 million AstraZeneca Plc doses he had already planned to give to other countries.

"The allocation of the vaccines will include obviously a substantial portion through COVAX, but we have not made final decisions," Smith said.

Pfizer to open vaccine production facility in Ireland

Pfizer is to begin producing ingredients for its Covid-19 vaccine at an Irish facility, the US drugmaker said in a statement.

The plant, which will produce "mRNA drug substance" and employ 75 new staff, will be brought onto the network by the end of 2021 with an investment of up to $40 million, the statement said.

Sweden registers 4,609 new cases, 48 deaths

Sweden has registered 4,609 new Covid-19 cases, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 48 new deaths, taking the total to 14,349. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Panic in Kenya as vaccine runs out of stocks

As India bans the export of vaccines, Kenya and many other East African countries are running out of stocks, sending panic across the region.

According to Health Ministry in Kenya, they had administered the first jab of AstraZeneca vaccine to 933,436 Kenyans. But now as the time for giving them a second dose is fast approaching, there are no vaccines left.

Ireland expects most adults to be fully vaccinated by September's end

Ireland hopes to have the vast majority of its adult population fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September, deputy prime minister, Leo Varadkar, said.

The government's current target is to administer one dose to at least 80 percent of the population by the end of June.

"We hope to have the vast majority of our adult population vaccinated at least once by the end of June and fully by the end of September," Varadkar told a parliamentary committee.

Singapore summons Indian envoy in virus row

Singapore called in India's envoy to protest "unfounded" claims by New Delhi's chief minister that a virus strain from the city-state was dangerous for children.

India is suffering one of the world's worst outbreaks while tiny Singapore has been praised for keeping the disease in check with relatively few infections.

But following a slight uptick in Singapore, Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, tweeted a warning about a "new coronavirus strain" from the city-state that is "extremely dangerous for children," and urged the government to impose a flight ban.

Malaysia reports new daily high of over 6,000 cases

Malaysian authorities on Wednesday reported 6,075 new virus cases, a daily record as the country grapples with a surge in infections.

The figure breaks the previous high recorded on January 30, when the Health Ministry reported 5,728 daily cases.

On Monday, Malaysia's health minister said the government may consider a total lockdown of the country's most industrial state of Selangor if current curbs fail to contain the spread of the virus.

Russia reports 7,920 cases

Russia reported 7,920 new virus cases, including 2,096 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,965,676.

The government coronavirus task force said 390 people had died of virus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 116,965.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to the virus from April 2020 to March 2021.

PM Modi's rating falls to new low as India reels from the virus

Indian PM Narendra Modi's approval ratings have fallen to a new low, two surveys showed, as the country struggles to contain a devastating second wave of the virus pandemic.