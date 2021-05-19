AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covid-19 vaccine works well as a third booster dose, stepping up antibodies to the coronavirus spike protein among participants, an Oxford study shows, according to the Financial Times.

The news comes as vaccine makers warn that the world will need yearly booster shots, or new vaccines, to tackle virus variants, although some scientists question if such shots are necessary.

The newspaper quoted a person familiar with the results of the study as saying it showed the antibody reaction to the booster shot was "strong enough against any variant" and put to rest fears that adenoviruses could not be used more than once.

AstraZeneca and Oxford University did not immediately respond to request for comment on Oxford's yet to be published study.

