Thursday, May 20:

EU lawmakers and nations reach compromise on Covid-19 passes

European Union legislators and member countries found a compromise for launching Covid-19 certificates before the summer holiday season, a move aimed at boosting travel and tourism following the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.

The various players managed to reconcile their differences during another round of discussions, paving the way for the trans-border travel passes to be introduced before the summer season kicks off.

Since border controls are a national responsibility, EU member nations were not ready to relinquish their prerogatives. Another roadblock was the price of tests, as lawmakers insisted the tests should be free of charge,

Under the compromise sealed on Thursday, the European Commission said it would allocate $122 million in EU funds for the purchase of virus tests compatible with the certificates.

France reports 3,769 people in intensive care units

The number of people in intensive care with Covid-19 in France fell further by 93 to 3,769 people while the overall number of Covid patients eased by nearly 600 to 20,750.

The number of new deaths from Covid in hospitals fell to 133, virtually steady compared to a week ago.

Italy reports 5,741 new cases and 164 deaths

Italy reported 164 coronavirus-related deaths against 149 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,741 from 5,506.

Italy has registered 124,810 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.18 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,383 on Thursday, down from 11,018 a day earlier.

There were 69 new admissions to intensive care units, edging down from 70 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 1,544 from a previous 1,643.

Turkey numbers drop under 10,000 for first time since March 1

Turkey reported 9,355 new cases of Covid-19, the first time fewer than 10,000 daily cases since March 1, said the country's health minister, marking a key milestone in the country’s fight against coronavirus.

After a meeting of the country's Scientific Committee, Fahrettin Koca told a press conference that the number of daily cases fell below 10,000 after a 17-day lockdown which ended early this week.

He stressed that Turkey has the potential to vaccinate more than 1.5 million people per day.

Koca added that Turkey could start Phase 3 studies of its national Covid-19 vaccine at the beginning of June.

Japan health panel approves Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines

Japanese regulators recommended the approval of Covid-19 vaccines developed by Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca PLC's, paving the way for the country to speed up its slow-moving vaccination campaign.

The recommendations by a Health Ministry panel precede official approval by the government on Friday, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Supplies of the Moderna doses have already been imported and are planned for use at mass vaccination centres in Tokyo and Osaka from next week.

Hungary has opted out of new vaccine deal with Pfizer

Hungary is the only European Union country that has decided to opt out of a new vaccine deal the bloc has signed with Pfizer and BioNTech for the supply of up to 1.8 billion doses of their Covid-19 jab, an EU spokesperson said.

The Commission confirmed the new deal, the third it has signed with the two companies, for the possible purchase of up to 1.8 billion doses until 2023, following 600 million doses ordered via the two previous contracts.

"Hungary opted out of the Pfizer deal," the EU spokesperson said.

India battles rash of 'black fungus' cases hitting Covid-19 patients

India has ordered tighter surveillance of a rare fungal disease hitting Covid-19 patients, officials said, piling pressure on hospitals struggling with the world's highest number of daily infections of the novel coronavirus.

Mucormycosis or "black fungus" usually infects people whose immune system has been compromised, causing blackening or discolouration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood.

Doctors believe that the use of steroids to treat severe Covid-19 could be causing the rash of cases because those drugs reduce immunity and push up sugar levels.

Current vaccines appear protective against variants – WHO Europe

Covid-19 vaccines currently being deployed in the fight against the pandemic in Europe appear able to protect against all variants that are circulating and causing concern, the World Health Organization's regional director said.

Hans Kluge said health authorities should remain vigilant on the rising number of cases in the region caused by a variant that emerged in India but stressed that vaccination and infection control measures would help prevent its spread.

"All Covid-19 virus variants that have emerged so far do respond to the available, approved vaccines," Kluge told a media briefing.

Turkey seals deal for 60M more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Turkey has finalised a deal to buy 60 million more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, with an option for an additional 30 million doses.

“This second supply agreement brings the total number of doses to be supplied to Turkey to up to 120 million, all of which will be delivered in 2021,” according to a statement issued by BioNTech on Thursday.

On December 25, 2020, the two companies announced an initial agreement to provide 30 million vaccine doses to Turkey, read the statement.

“We are grateful to be able to make an important contribution to Turkey’s vaccination efforts and for the trust placed in us,” said Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech.

Taiwan president tests negative

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has tested negative after a worker at her residence tested positive, the presidential office said on Thursday.

"The president is healthy and safe," it added.

Taiwan is dealing with a spike in domestic infections.

Russia reports 9,232 new cases, 396 deaths

Russia reported 9,232 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 3,312 in the capital Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,974,908.

The country also reported another 396 deaths, raising the official toll to 117,361.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths from April 2020 to March 2021.

Experts to probe health risks of human-animal interaction – WHO

The World Health Organization said it had tasked experts with assessing health risks at the interface between nature and humans in a bid to avoid future pandemics.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which was sparked by a virus that likely originated in animals, the WHO this week created the One Health High-Level Expert Panel.

Set up with the backing of France and Germany, it will provide advice to the WHO and others striving to draft a plan for averting outbreaks of diseases like bird flu, Ebola and Covid-19.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is a powerful demonstration that human health does not exist in a vacuum, and nor can our efforts to protect and promote it," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

European Commission signs third contract with Pfizer-BioNTech

The European Commission said that it signed a third contract with pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech for an additional 1.8 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The contract reserves the doses on behalf of all European Union member states, between end 2021 to 2023, the statement added.

The contract requires that the vaccine production is based in the EU and that essential components are sourced from the EU.

Current chinese vaccines can tackle India variants – China CDC experts