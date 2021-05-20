The US government has given a grant to APOPO, or Anti-Personnel Landmines Detection Product Development, to clear a dense minefield in Africa.

Working in coordination with the Zimbabwean government, APOPO will be clearing more than seven million square metres of land. This area contains a critical area inside what is now the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Park (GLTP). The GLTP, according to a news release, is the “largest contiguous wildlife area in the world, which spans South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.”

Zimbabwe has set a deadline for 2025 to be landmine-free. Thanks to the grant from the US government, APOPO has begun work on clearing landmines along the Cordon Sanitaire minefield. The minefield affects the Sengwe Wildlife Corridor, and the clearing process will help both animals that live in the area, as well as the local populations and their livestock. APOPO is hoping to finish clearing the minefield by the deadline the Zimbabwean government has set with additional funding. The government is interested in pursuing ecotourism opportunities.

“We are very enthusiastic and honored to take part in clearing the heavily mined areas along the Zimbabwe, Mozambique border to allow not only local communities use their land freely and without fear, but to allow safe movement for endangered wildlife and support overall conservation efforts,” APOPO Zimbabwe Program Manager Tess Tewelde says in a news brief.

In an email interview with TRT World, Tewelde says he re-joined APOPO in 2020 to take up the role of Program Manager in Zimbabwe and Africa Regional Manager. Tewelde has “over 18 years of experience in the Mine Action sector, which includes 6 years with APOPO Mozambique between 2011 and 2016.”

Tewelde says that with his experience, technical expertise, leadership and networking skills, he plans to further develop APOPO’s Mine Action Programs in Zimbabwe, Angola and Mozambique.

“I do believe mine action is more than just giving humanitarian aid, instead it creates lasting impact by providing communities with access to vital land that can lift them out of poverty,” Tewelde summarises the goal of APOPO. “Making people and land safe is the first step towards rehabilitating communities after conflict. I want to continue helping more vulnerable people to rebuild their lives and livelihoods.”

Tewelde describes the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Park (GLTP) as part of a “bold African vision” to combine three unique national parks by removing all barriers within the area so that wildlife and tourists can roam freely within the huge ecosystem. He says that “The GLTP aims to establish large areas for conservation by integrating vast landscapes and re-connecting ecological systems as well as deploying conservation as a land-use option. The GLTP covers 35,000 km2 and is a critical region for the global population of African elephants.”