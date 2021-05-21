Friday, May 21:

Germany declares UK a virus variant region

Germany's public health institute has declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region, requiring anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

Cases of a coronavirus variant of concern first found in India continue to climb in Britain.

"We want to play it safe," a German government source said. "In this important phase of the vaccination campaign, the entry of problematic mutations must be avoided as far as possible."

Mexico to get material for 4M AstraZeneca doses, official says

Mexico will receive the active ingredient for a total of some 4 million AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine shots by the end of next week, a senior Mexican official has said, shipments that should help Latin America fight the virus.

An air cargo for around 1.3 million doses that arrived in Mexico from the United States on Thursday night was the first part of the shipments of Argentine-made active ingredient for the vaccine, the official said.

Germany to take France off coronavirus risk list - sources

Germany plans to remove France from its list of coronavirus risk areas due to a sharp drop in the number of cases there, two government sources have said.

Slovenia and Croatia, popular summer holiday destinations, would also no longer be classified as risk areas, the sources added.

French Covid-19 indicators improve further

French Covid-19 indicators have improved further, with the health ministry reporting 3,631 people in intensive care units with Covid-19, down by 138 from Thursday, while the overall number of Covid patients also fell again to just over 20,000.

France also reported 109 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, compared with 173 on Friday last week, and 305 on Friday three weeks ago. The total number of deaths stands at 108,437.

The ministry also reported 12,800 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 5.58 million, after revising the cumulative total down by 348,846 on Thursday to elimate the double-counting of people who have been tested several times.

France reported 123 new coronavirus deaths on Friday, and the seven-day moving average of daily deaths fell below 150 for the first time since mid-October.

India asks social media firms to remove reference to 'Indian variant' of coronavirus

India's information technology (IT) ministry has written to all social media companies asking them to take down any content that refers to an "Indian variant" of the coronavirus, according to a letter issued on Friday which was seen by Reuters news agency.

Over 27M Covid-19 shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered over 27 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since launching a mass vaccination campaign on January 14, according to official figures.

Some 27.62 million doses have been administered in Turkey as of Friday evening, according to Health Ministry data.

In total, more than 15.79 million people have received their first doses, while over 11.82 million have been fully vaccinated.

The ministry also confirmed a total of 9,528 new cases, including 846 symptomatic patients, across the country in the past 24 hours.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.16 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 45,840, with 214 more fatalities over the past day.

As many as 8,852 more patients won the battle against the virus, taking the total number of recoveries past 4.99 million.

Over 51.95 million coronavirus tests have been done to date, including 218,846 since Thursday.

The latest figures show that t he number of Covid-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,977.

Canada extends ban on India flights; Manitoba asks Trudeau for help

Canada has extended its ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan by 30 days to June 21 as part of a campaign to fight Covid-19, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra has said.

Alghabra said Canada had seen "a significant reduction" in coronavirus infections among arriving airline passengers since Ottawa first announced the bans on April 22 as the number of cases in India soared. The move does not affect cargo flights.

"These ongoing measures will remain in place to help protect Canadians and to manage the elevated risk of imported cases of Covid-19 and variants of concern," he told a briefing.

Colombia bars travellers from India over coronavirus variant

Colombia has barred non-resident arrivals from India through the end of June in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19 variant B.1.617, the health ministry has said.

The restrictions came into force on Thursday, although travellers who were already in the air or on their journey to Colombia are exempt.

The variant's potentially higher rates of transmission motivated Colombia's decision, the ministry in a statement.

Italy reports 218 deaths, 5,218 new cases

Italy reported 218 coronavirus-related deaths against 164 the day before, the health ministry has said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,218 from 5,741.

Italy has registered 125,028 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.18 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,925 on Friday, down from 10,383 a day earlier.

There were 51 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 69 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,469 from a previous 1,544.

Some 269,744 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 251,037, the health ministry said.

UK reports 2,829 further cases, nine more deaths

Britain has reported a further 2,829 coronavirus cases and nine more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data which also showed the number of people to have received a first vaccine dose rose to 37,518,614.

Britain to work with WHO on 'pandemic radar' to track diseases

Britain will work with the World Health Organization (WHO) to develop a "pandemic radar" system to identify new coronavirus variants quickly and track emerging diseases globally to ensure the world is never "caught unawares again".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the plan for a "Global Pandemic Radar" ahead of a G20 Global Health summit on Friday in Rome, where he called on the world to unite to tackle Covid-19 and future pandemics.

He is using Britain's presidency of the G7 to high light the need to be prepared for future pandemics, launching an expert group to examine how the development of vaccines against future diseases can be expedited.

"Tackling Covid-19 globally and ensuring we are better prepared for future health threats is an absolute priority for the UK’s G7 presidency," Johnson said.

Sweat-sniffer dogs make Thai debut as coronavirus detectors

Thailand has deployed dogs trained to detect coronavirus infections by sniffing samples of human sweat, as the country deals with a spike in infections, including many without symptoms of the virus.

Three of six trained Labradors made their debut at Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University after trials that the project leader said had shown a success rate of about 95%, with about 2,000 samples sniffed this month.

"The canines are very fast at screening," said co-researcher Thitiwat Sirprasart. "At this pace, we are able to isolate those whom we suspect are infected from those who are virus-free."

The dogs are not required to smell the humans directly. Sweat samples are collected from humans and stored in small metal containers for the dogs to inspect one-by-one.

China's Xi pledges $3B pandemic aid for poor nations

China's President Xi Jinping has pledged an additional $3 billion in aid over the next three years to help developing countries recover from the coronavirus pandemic, and proposed setting up an international forum on vaccine cooperation.

The funds will go toward supporting the Covid-19 response and economic and social recovery, Xi said in a speech at the Group of 20 Global Health Summit.

While developed countries are producing vaccines and rapidly inoculating their populations, poorer nations have complained about a lack of access, with the World Health Organization warning of a "catastrophic moral failure."

Bangladesh orders lockdown in Rohingya camps as cases jump

Bangladesh has ordered a strict lockdown in five camps that are home to nearly 100,000 Rohingya refugees following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the world's largest refugee settlement this week, government officials said on Friday.

Nearly a million Rohingya refugees who fled persecution in Myanmar live in 34 sprawling camps in southeastern Bangladesh, and campaigners have warned that the crowded conditions make it difficult to stem the virus's spread.

EU regulator advices against second AstraZeneca shot in those with blood clots

Europe's drug regulator has said AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine must not be given to anyone who has had blood clots with low blood platelets after receiving the shot, and that patients must be monitored for signs within three weeks of vaccination.

The recommendations were provided by the European Medicines Agency as part of an ongoing review of rare, but severe blood clots that have been possibly linked to inoculation after the vaccine and also J&J's coronavirus vaccine.

Excess deaths due to pandemic up to three times higher than reported Covid toll

Up to three times more people have died due to the pandemic than indicated by the officially reported Covid deaths, the World Health Organization said.

"Total deaths are at least 2-3 times higher than officially reported," Samira Asma, WHO Assistant Director-General in charge of data, told reporters as the UN health agency released an annual report on global health statistics.

In 2020, it found there had been at least three million excess deaths due directly or indirectly to Covid-19, while the official number of Covid deaths was 1.8 million at the end of the year.

Greece sees tourism traffic at 50 percent of 2019 levels this year – spokeswoman

Greece expects tourist arrivals this year to reach half the levels seen in 2019, a government spokeswoman said.

"We can expect a traffic at 50 percent of 2019 levels," Greek government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told Greek website newsbomb.gr.

EU to donate at least 100 million vaccines to poorer nations this year

The European Union intends to donate at least 100 million doses of vaccines to poorer nations by the end of this year, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.

Norway to further ease restrictions from May 27, PM says

Norway will take the next major step in unwinding restrictions related to the pandemic on May 27, allowing larger groups of people to meet and the public serving of alcohol until midnight, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said.

"This means that we can advance the work of getting Norway back up to speed," Solberg told a news conference.

The government last month said the second phase of a four-step plan to unwind the lockdown would likely begin in late May.

Local restrictions will however in some places remain tougher than the national rules to prevent regional flare-ups of the virus.

Spain to let vaccinated travellers from non-EU countries in from June 7

Spain will allow people from non-EU countries who have been vaccinated enter the country from June 7, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

The new rule will apply to travellers from the United States, Sanchez pointed out.

Russia reports 8,937 new cases, 389 deaths