A BBC journalist used deceit to win a sensational 1995 interview with Princess Diana in which she disclosed intimate details of her failed marriage to Prince Charles, and the broadcaster covered up the deception, an independent investigation found.

The BBC appointed the retired senior judge John Dyson in November to lead the investigation after Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, made renewed complaints that journalist Martin Bashir used false documents and other dishonest tactics to persuade Diana to agree to the interview.

Dyson said Bashir commissioned fake bank statements that falsely suggested some of Diana's closest aides were being paid by the security services to keep tabs on her.

Bashir then showed them to Diana's brother Charles Spencer, in a successful bid to convince him to arrange a meeting between himself and Diana and earn her trust.

"By behaving as described... Mr Bashir acted inappropriately and in serious breach" of the corporation's own editorial guidelines on "straight dealing," Dyson added.

Questions have long been asked about how Bashir convinced Diana to talk on the BBC's flagship "Panorama" programme in November 1995, which was watched by a record 22.8 million people and won a string of television awards.

In it she famously said "there were three people" in her marriage – her, Charles and his long-time mistress and now wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles – and also admitted adultery.

Bashir, now 58, was little-known at the time of the interview but went on to have a high-profile career on US television networks, and interviewed stars such as Michael Jackson.

He returned to work for the corporation as religion editor until he stepped down last week, citing ill health, just hours before Dyson's report was submitted to BBC bosses.

READ MORE:World commemorates 20th anniversary of Diana's death

'Flawed and ineffective'

A 1996 internal inquiry by future BBC chief Tony Hall and another senior figure, Anne Sloman, cleared Bashir of wrong-doing.

But Dyson called that probe "flawed and woefully ineffective".

In particular, it did not ask Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, for his version of events, Dyson said, lambasting it for failing to scrutinise Bashir's actions properly.

"If they had been able to test Mr Bashir's account by asking him to comment on Earl Spencer's detailed account, it is very unlikely that they would have believed him and concluded that he was an 'honest and an honourable man'," he wrote.

Hall, now chair of the board of trustees at Britain's National Gallery, admitted that the probe "fell well short of what was required", and said he was "wrong to give Martin Bashir the benefit of the doubt".

READ MORE: Meghan and Harry open up about royal split in Oprah interview

BBC offers full apology

The Daily Telegraph earlier suggested the report's findings were comparable to phone-hacking revelations at Britain's News of the World tabloid, which forced its closure.

Diana's friend, Simone Simmons, told The Sun that the interview had "destroyed her pyschologically" and "made her paranoid."

BBC director-general Tim Davie said the corporation accepted Dyson's findings completely, and offered a "full and unconditional apology."