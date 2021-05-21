Triggered by Israeli violence on Palestinians since the very beginning of protests over Sheikh Jarrah evictions, an Egyptian mother of two has made a song about the history of Palestine.

The 98-second video she created at home and in which she sings Story of Palestine hits millions of views both on TikTok and Instagram. The 32-year-old did not expect to get that much attention when she posted the video on Wednesday.

“This was the most important one to get the views, to be honest, because the feedback and the engagement I got really, really showed me that it was needed," said Emon Askar, who is a content creator.

During the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, protests took place in the Al Aqsa compound in support of Palestinians facing potential forced evictions from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah. Israeli security forces used disproportionate force on demonstrators, including worshippers.

On May 10, the Israeli military launched airstrikes on Gaza, which killed hundreds of civilians, including women and children. Twelve Israelis have also died in rocket attacks from Palestinian resistance groups.

"It affected me so much," Askar said of the violent intervention by Israeli forces.

On Eid al Fitr, last Thursday, the bombing on Gaza continued. Askar said Muslims were supposed to gather with their families, enjoy time and travel but there was something wrong.

"When something is wrong with your heart, like I feel something, I cannot be completely happy, because I know what is going on there. I am following it and it makes me so sad," she added.

Expression in form of art

Askar said she was on Eid holiday with her family and when she got back to her home she told herself: "I need to do something about it".

She looked through her stuff and found an art sketchbook.

"When I was in grade three, I was seven or eight years old, and I found a drawing and some nice drawings. But then I stopped at something and I remembered exactly the day I was drawing this in the art lesson. It was a few days before Eid also, but 21 years ago.