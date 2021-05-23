Italy won the Eurovision Song Contest with rockers Maneskin stealing the show in Rotterdam as the tournament returned from a year off due to coronavirus.

Clad in leather lederhosen and eyeliner, the Italians and their song "Zitti e Buoni" beat off stiff competition from France and Switzerland to win the 65th Eurovision on Saturday.

Maneskin’s win was only Italy’s third victory in the immensely popular contest and the first since Toto Cutugno took the honour in 1990.

A crowd of 3,500 fans, who all tested negative for the coronavirus, watched the finalists perform live.

Vibrant show

Maneskin is Danish for moonlight, a tribute to the home country of bassist Victoria. The band won with a total of 529 points from second-placed France. Switzerland, which led after national juries had voted, finished third.

United Kingdom singer James Newman's song, “Embers,” failed to ignite any love at all and did not score a single point, finishing last, just as the UK did at the previous Eurovision two years ago.

US rapper Flo Rida didn’t manage to translate his star power into points for tiny San Marino’s entry that was sung by Senhit. They finished with just 50 points.

For lovers of kitsch, German singer Jendrik played a sparkling ukulele and danced with a woman dressed in a giant hand costume optimistically showing the victory sign. He finished close to last.

Lithuanian band The Roop danced in bright yellow costumes in a tongue-in-cheek homage to 1980s synth pop.

“Voilà,” was a restrained ballad, but there was still plenty of the over-the-top spectacle that has become Eurovision’s trademark.