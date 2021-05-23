Sunday, May 23:

Bangladesh says Covid-19 vaccines to run out in a week

Bangladesh will be through its remaining Covid-19 vaccine stocks within a week and has stepped up its efforts to replenish them to continue its mass inoculation program, according to officials.

The South Asian nation of 165 million has already contacted the US, UK and Canada through official channels to secure some 3.5 million doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine as emergency shipments, according to the Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"Vaccines stocks will be empty after this week across the country. Jabs have already run out at vaccination stations where more [people] have registered, while only limited doses remain in stock where registration numbers for inoculation are lower," Nazmul Islam, spokesman of the Directorate-General of Health Services (DGHS) said during a video briefing.

Italy reports 72 deaths, 3,995 new cases

Italy has reported 72 coronavirus-related deaths, down from 125 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,995 from 4,717.

The country has registered 125,225 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak began in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

Italy has reported 4.19 million cases to date.

Pakistan to reopen tourist resorts as cases decrease

Pakistan’s federal authorities have reported a decrease in Covid-19 deaths and new cases and decided to reopen tourist resorts from Monday but only for those who have either tested negative or got vaccinated.

As per the earlier decision of the federal body, schools and higher education institutions to open by Monday as well except for the southern Sindh province which opted to keep them closed for another two weeks.

Federal authorities reported 74 deaths due to Covid-19 and just over 3000 new cases of the virus in a single day.

The national body countering the spread of the virus urged people to continue to adhere to the precautionary measures of mask-wearing and maintaining physical distance at public places and during travel in public transport.

They also stressed that people should get vaccinated.

Turkey reports over 7,800 new cases, 197 fatalities

Turkey has reported a total of 7,839 new cases, including 710 symptomatic patients.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.18 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 46,268 with 197 more fatalities.

The country has administered over 27.86 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine since the launch of a mass vaccination campaign on January 14, according to official figures.

As of Sunday, more than 15.94 million people have received their first doses, while over 11.91 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the Health Ministry data.

Over 1.65B vaccine shots administered worldwide

Over 1.65 billion coronavirus vaccine shots have been given worldwide, figures compiled by Our World in Data, an online portal, showed.

China was the most vaccinated country with 497.27 million jabs, according to the data, followed by the US with almost 284 million.

India has administered 190.84 million jabs, the UK 59.8 million, and Brazil 57.61 million. Germany has reported giving nearly 44.4 million shots, France 32.2 million, and Italy 30.49 million.

The list continues with Turkey, which has administered more than 27.84 million jabs, followed by Russia, Mexico, and Indonesia.

The country with the most doses administered by population was the East African island nation of Seychelles, with 134.39 doses per 100 people.

UK reports 2,235 more cases, five further deaths

Britain has reported 2,235 more cases of Covid-19 and five further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The total number of people to have received a first vaccine dose reached 37,943,681, the data also showed.

India's capital Delhi to ease restrictions as cases drop

India's capital New Delhi will start relaxing its strict coronavirus lockdown next week if new cases continue to drop in the city, its chief minister said.

The nation reported 240,842 new infections nationwide over 24 hours - the lowest daily new cases in more than a month - and 3,741 deaths.

New Delhi, one of the worst-hit cities, went into lockdown on April 20, but new cases have declined in recent weeks and test positivity rate has fallen under 2.5 percent, compared to 36 percent last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

"If cases continue to drop for a week, then from May 31 we will start the process of unlocking," Kejriwal told a news conference.

Delhi reported around 1,600 new Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, he said.

France could impose tougher measures on Britain

France does not rule out "slightly tougher" health measures for travellers from Britain, the French foreign affairs minister said, citing the spread in the UK of the coronavirus variant first found in India.

"We worry about the Indian variant and we remain on high alert regarding that matter, in cooperation with British authorities", Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio.

Germany's public health institute has declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region, requiring visitors from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

Israel reopens borders to small groups of foreign tourists

Israel reopened its borders to foreign tourists after a fall in Covid-19 infections but said it would take time for visitors to start arriving and to revive the tourism industry.

Under an easing of coronavirus restrictions, the government went ahead with a plan to start letting in small groups of tourists from countries using vaccines it has approved.

"It is unlikely that the first groups will arrive before the beginning of June," a Tourism Ministry spokeswoman said.

Tourism in 2019 hit a record high of 4.55 million visitors, contributing $7.1 billion (23 billion shekels) to Israel's economy, mainly via small and mid-sized businesses.

Under a pilot programme due to continue until June 15, Israel gave the green light to visits by 20 groups of between 5 and 30 tourists from countries including the United States, Britain and Germany.

Germany needs lower virus numbers for 'carefree summer'

Germany needs to stay vigilant and further bring down the number of coronavirus infections if the country is to enjoy a "carefree summer" and large-scale reopenings, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

"The weather is improving, the number of vaccinations is rising, infection rates are falling. The restrictions will fall one by one," Spahn told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

"And that's incredibly important after the long, dark winter months. But for a carefree summer, we need to lower the incidence rate even further," he said.

Germany has in recent weeks managed to break a third wave of the pandemic after imposing strict nationwide curbs and picking up the pace of vaccinations.

The closely watched seven-day incidence rate in the European Union's most populous country has fallen from 169 new infections per 100,000 people in late April to 64.5.

Russia reports 8,951 new cases, lifting total above 5 million

Russia reported 8,951 new Covid-19 cases, including 2,924 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,001,505.

The government coronavirus task force said that 357 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 118,482.