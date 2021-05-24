It turns out that Phil Mickelson might be getting better with age.

Mickelson has become the oldest golfer to win a major championship, shooting a final-round, 1-over-par 73 to capture the PGA Championship by two shots at The Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

"This is just an incredible feeling because I just believed that it was possible but yet everything was saying it wasn't," Mickelson said. "I hope that others find that inspiration. It might take a little extra work, a little bit harder effort to maintain physically or maintain the skills, but gosh, is it worth it in the end."

At 50 years, 11 months and 3 days old, Mickelson wiped out the mark of oldest winner of a major that was set by Julius Boros, then 48, in the 1968 PGA Championship. Mickelson will turn 51 on June 16.

Mickelson earned his sixth major title, a list that also includes the 2005 PGA Championship. His most recent victory in a major was the 2013 British Open. He has been a major champion in three different decades.

His final score of 6-under 282 marks an improbable result.

"What an achievement to win a major at 50 years old, and he deserves all of that," said South African Louis Oosthuizen, who shared the runner-up spot with Brooks Koepka. "It was not easy with the wind, and you know, he kept calm. That's unbelievable and great stuff."

Mickelson, who had been atop the leaderboard in some fashion since Friday, briefly lost the lead near the beginning of the last round. But Koepka, who had taken the lead, took a dip, eventually going through a seven-hole stretch at 4 over.

"The thing was, Phil played great," Koepka said.

Mickelson needed to be sharp given the circumstances.

"I love the challenge of competing against such great players," he said. "What an incredible competitor and tough player Brooks Koepka is, and to have a chance to play in the final group with him was an exceptional honor."

Mickelson's lead over Oosthuizen shrunk to two strokes before a birdie on No. 16. A bogey on the next hole kept up the suspense.

Given the global pandemic and the recent return of galleries for professional tournaments, it was a jarring scene to watch Mickelson make his way through the crowd to the 18th green after his approach shot from the rough.

It was a sign of the tremendous support he received during the tournament.