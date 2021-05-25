Tuesday, May 25:

EU summit welcomes Covid certificate to unlock travel

EU leaders have welcomed the introduction of a bloc-wide pass that they hope will unlock a tourist surge this summer.

The 27 member states want the EU Digital Covid Certificate, to be launched July 1, to turn the page on restrictions that have crimped Europeans' cherished freedom of movement.

Coupled with a separate plan to let in fully vaccinated travellers from countries outside the EU, to be defined by the middle of June, Europe believes its vital tourist industry could claw back some of the losses racked up since the start of the pandemic.

US study finds tiny number of vaccine ‘breakthrough’ cases

About 0.01 percent of people have become infected with Covid-19 between January and April despite being fully vaccinated, a US government study confirming the shots' high efficacy showed.

The report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) documented so-called "breakthrough" cases among 101 million people fully vaccinated in the United States.

"Even though FDA-authorised vaccines are highly effective, breakthrough cases are expected, especially before population immunity reaches sufficient levels to further decrease transmission," the report said.

Countries urge deeper probe of virus origins at WHO meet

The United States and other countries have called for a more in-depth investigation into the pandemic's origins, after an international mission to China earlier this year proved inconclusive.

Addressing the World Health Organization's main annual meeting of member states, representatives from several countries stressed the continued need to solve the mystery of how the virus first began spreading among humans.

"We underscore the importance of a robust comprehensive and expert-led inquiry into the origins of Covid-19," US representative Jeremy Konyndyk told the World Health Assembly (WHA).

The European Union, Australia and Japan were among others to call for more progress on the investigation, while the British representative urged for any probe to be "timely, expert-driven and grounded in robust science".

Mexico to start exporting AstraZeneca jabs to Latin America

Mexico will shortly begin exporting AstraZeneca vaccines to other Latin American nations, the government has said, under a joint production agreement with Argentina hit by a series of delays.

Following the deal struck in August to supply around 150 million shots, the Argentinian firm mAbxience is supplying the active component and Mexico's Liomont is responsible for bottling the vaccines.

A first shipment of 800,000 doses will be sent to Argentina this weekend, while Mexico will also receive its first batch, the government said, after delays blamed on a shortage of packaging supplies.

South Sudan to return 72,000 vaccines to Covax

South Sudan will return 72,000 doses of donated vaccines after concluding it cannot administer the jabs before they expire, a Health Ministry official told AFP.

The country received 132,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in late March from Covax, the global initiative to ensure lower-income countries receive jabs, but so far has administered less than 8,000 shots.

The rollout has been hampered by vaccine hesitancy and major logistical hurdles in the vast and underdeveloped country of 12 million, which, apart from the pandemic, faces an emergency food crisis and widespread armed insecurity.

Fourth Czech health minister resigns since start of pandemic

The Czech Republic has lost its fourth health minister since the pandemic struck last year.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said that the current office-holder Petr Arenberger called him in Brussels, where Babis is attending a summit of European Union leaders to announce his resignation.

Arenberger, the director of Prague’s University Hospital Vinohrady, was only sworn in by President Milos Zeman on April 7.

He has been recently under fire from the media because of alleged irregularities in his tax returns. He declared he owned more assets and had a higher income after he became a government minister than in the preceding years.

Turkey reports over 9,300 new cases

Turkey's Health Ministry has confirmed 9,375 new cases, including 693 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.2 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 46,621 with 175 fatalities over the past day.

Italy reports over 3,200 new cases

Italy has reported 166 deaths against 110 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,224 from 2,490.

Italy has registered 125,501 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.2 million cases to date.

UK reports over 2,400 new cases

Britain has reported 2,493 further cases and 15 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

The government figures also showed the number of people who have received the first dose of vaccine rose to 38,192,417.

Moderna says vaccine 'highly effective' in adolescents

US biotech firm Moderna has said that trials had shown its vaccine is "highly effective" in adolescents aged 12-17 and the company would seek regulators' approval in June.

"We are encouraged that mRNA-1273 was highly effective at preventing Covid-19 in adolescents," CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement.

"We will submit these results to the US FDA and regulators globally in early June and request authorisation."

If green lit, as expected, it would be the second Covid vaccine authorised for use in US adolescents after Pfizer's, which began rolling out this month for 12-to-15-year-olds.

Pfizer in talks with India to supply it vaccines

Pfizer is in talks with the Indian government over supplies of its vaccine, the US drugmaker said on Tuesday, as New Delhi scrambles to bridge shortfalls, having pledged to fast-track approvals for overseas vaccines.

"Pfizer remains committed to continuing our engagement with the government of India towards making the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available for use in the country," a spokeswoman told Reuters in an e-mailed statement.

Last week, Reuters reported Pfizer was in talks with the government to defuse tension over supplies.

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

A new US travel warning for Japan over virus risks will not affect this summer's pandemic-postponed Olympic Games, the Japanese government and Tokyo 2020 organisers said.

The US State Department advisory released Monday urges citizens to avoid travel to Japan, where the borders are already closed to almost all foreigners.

It cites government health advice, as well as "secondary factors such as commercial flight availability, restrictions on US citizen entry, and impediments to obtaining Covid test results within three calendar days".

The advisory comes with less than two months until the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed last year as the pandemic took hold.

Japan's government said the measure would not affect the Games.

Japan issues new travel advisory for UK, Denmark, other nations

Japan announced fresh travel measures for several countries with mandatory three-day quarantine for those coming from the UK, Denmark, Kazakhstan, and Tunisia.

Katsunobu Kato, chief Cabinet secretary and top spokesman for the Japanese government, told a news conference that new measures will apply from Friday to all new entries and returnees, Tokyo -based Kyodo News reported.

Besides, he added, the quarantine period has been extended to ten days from current six days for those coming from India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Maldives.

Meanwhile, the US asked its citizens not to travel to Japan “due to the coronavirus situation in the country.”

'Music soothes pain': Paris cellist plays for end-of-life patients

Once a week, the rooms of the Jeanne Garnier palliative care home in Paris reverberate to a different sound: a solo cello.

Claire Oppert, a concert cellist trained at the Moscow Conservatory, visits the facility on Fridays to play for its residents - many of whom are struggling with physical pain as well as coming to terms with incurable illness.

"I'm in permanent pain," said Micheline Leroux, a cancer patient at the care centre in southwest Paris, one of the biggest of its kind in Europe.

"But I find that music helps a little to escape the pain," said Leroux quietly, after listening to a stirring rendition of Albinoni's Adagio, a Baroque classic.

"You pay attention, and if it's a piece you know, you anticipate each coming note," she said.

India posts lowest rise in daily cases since April 14

India posted 196,427 new cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since April 14, while deaths from Covid-19 rose by 3,511.

The country's overall case load now stands at 26.95 million, while total fatalities are at 307,231, according to health ministry data.

Britain's virus vaccine rollout drives return to supermarkets

British shoppers are heading out to the supermarket more often as the country’s vaccination programme gathers pace, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar said shoppers made 58 million more visits to the supermarket in the 12 weeks to May 16 than they did in the same period last year when Britain was in the grip of the first wave of the virus.

“As the vaccine rollout moves full steam ahead, consumers are getting more confident venturing back out to stores,” said

Fraser McKevitt, Kantar’s head of retail and consumer insight.

As of Monday over 38 million Britons had received a first dose of a vaccination.