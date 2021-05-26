Hasan Konak, 53, has been running a traditional florist, Bebek Cicekcilik, for the past ten years. His shop is located in Yasemin Pasaji, a small arcade that faces Bebek district’s main artery Cevdet Pasa Caddesi, from where Konak has been making floral arrangements based on his customers’ wishes for many years.

“They buy flowers as gifts,” he says, “that is, unless they’re buying them for their own home. They buy them for special occasions, such as Mother’s day, Valentine’s Day, on days like that, but also whenever else is necessary.”

Asked if the flowers are local, he says that not all of them come from Turkey, “in fact, quite a lot come from overseas.”

Demand changes seasonally, according to Konak. “Right now,” he says, “lilacs are in season. Hyacinths in the spring. Narcissus flowers [in colder weather]. Sunflower season is coming up in a week.” Yet Konak says customers can get their hands on flowers from any season these days.

Konak believes “it would be better if Turkey were to produce most of the varieties we buy,” as the country “cannot meet the demand, unfortunately.”

Konak buys his flowers from a flower auction where he goes himself. “If I don’t go myself, I wouldn’t get the best flowers,” he explains with the smile of a man who knows his trade. He goes to the one nearest to his shop in Istanbul’s Ayazaga district, but, he says, there are other flower auctions in Bakirkoy, Kadikoy and Bayrampasa districts as well.

A few hundred metres further, in a large shop down the road in Kucuk Bebek, there is Ceremony, a florist that serves a high-end clientele. Sales and Marketing Manager Sena Saban says the company was founded in 1995 by designer Irem Yargici Ramazanoglu to focus on large-scale events such as weddings, dinner parties and other such events. The company then expanded to serve as a florist as well, becoming Ceremony Flowers & Events.

In an email interview with TRT World, Saban writes that flowers are a very personal choice and have a magical aspect to them. She says that while people may want specific flowers or colour schemes for certain events, there are also flowers ”that are all-time crowd pleasers, such as orchids, peonies, hydrangeas and of course, roses.”