Thursday, May 27:

US urges WHO to carry out second phase of virus origin study

The United States has called for the World Health Organization to carry out a second phase of its investigation into the origins of the virus, with independent experts given full access to original data and samples in China.

President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the virus, saying on Wednesday that US intelligence agencies are pursuing rival theories potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China.

"It is critical that China provides independent experts full access to complete, original data and samples relevant to understanding the source of the virus and the early stages of the pandemic," the US mission to the UN in Geneva said in a statement.

WHO, GAVI seek 190M vaccine doses by end-June to fill gap

The COVAX vaccine-sharing facility urgently needs 190 million doses by the end of June to fill a gap left by India halting vaccine exports, as the virus surges in South Asia, the GAVI vaccine alliance and World Health Organization have said.

"We need an additional $2 billion to lift coverage in (advance market countries) up to nearly 30%, and we need it by June 2 to lock in supplies now so that doses can be delivered through 2021, and into early 2022," they said in a statement.

"At least one billion doses could be shared by wealthy countries in 2021," it said.

Turkey reports over 8,400 new cases

Turkey has registered a total of 8,426 cases, including 673 symptomatic patients, in the past 24 hours, reports the Health Ministry.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.2 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 46,970, with 183 more fatalities over the past day.

UK records over 3,500 new cases

Britain has reported 10 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test and a further 3,542 cases of the disease, official government data showed.

That compared to nine deaths and 3,180 cases reported a day earlier.

On vaccines a total of 38.61 million people have now received a first dose and 24.04 million have received both shots.

Italy reports over 4,000 new cases

Italy has reported 171 deaths against 121 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 4,147 from 3,937.

Italy has registered 125,793 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.2 million cases to date.

Physician warns Tokyo Olympics could spread variants

A physician representing a Japanese medical body warned that holding the postponed Tokyo Olympics in two months could lead to the spread of variants of the coronavirus.

Dr Naoto Ueyama, chairman of the Japan Doctors Union, said the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government had underestimated the risks of bringing 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes into the country, joined by tens of thousands of officials, judges, media and broadcasters from more than 200 countries and territories.

Turkey starts administering vaccines to persons with disabilities

Turkey has started administering vaccines to people with disabilities, the health minister announced.

Underlining that another priority group has been added to Turkey’s vaccine programme, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter: “As of today, our profound, moderate, and severely disabled citizens are starting to get vaccinated.”

Since the launch of its vaccination campaign in mid-January, Turkey has administered nearly 28.5 million doses of vaccines, according to official figures.

Malaysia sees record-high daily cases

Malaysia reported another 7,857 virus cases, its highest jump in daily infections, the country’s Health Ministry confirmed.

With the recent addition, the country's total caseload rose to 541,224.

The state of Selangor recorded 2,675 new cases, followed by Sarawak with 772 and Kelantan with 752 cases, according to the official data.

Earlier on Wednesday, the country recorded 7,478 cases.

UK health minister says ex-PM aide's lies claim are untrue

British health minister Matt Hancock said "unsubstantiated allegations" from the prime minister's former chief aide that he had lied to colleagues and the public about the government's response to the pandemic were untrue.

Dominic Cummings, who was Prime Minister Boris Johnson's right-hand man until late last year, delivered a withering attack on his former boss and Hancock during seven hours of testimony before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday, saying their ineptitude led to tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.

Johnson, Cummings said, was unfit for his role, while his greatest criticism was reserved for Hancock who he said had repeatedly lied to such an extent that the country's top civil servant lost confidence in his honesty.

"These allegations that were put yesterday ... are serious allegations and I welcome the opportunity ... to put formally on the record that these unsubstantiated allegations around honesty are not true, and that I've been straight with people in public and in private throughout," Hancock told parliament.

With almost 128,000 deaths, the United Kingdom has the world's fifth highest official virus toll, far higher than the government's initial worst-case estimates of 20,000.

Many teachers pressed into Indian poll duty became virus victims

Suman Lata’s family begged her to refuse a summons to monitor elections in Uttar Pradesh state last month but, worried about losing her job, the 49-year-old mother of three went anyway, just as India’s second coronavirus wave hit a peak.

Two weeks later, she was dead, one of more than 1,600 teachers who died from the virus in the weeks after working at the polls, according to the families of eight victims and mortality data supplied by a teachers’ union.

"She asked if she could be excused but the officers said 'if you are not sick, you have to do your duty',” said Lata’s 25-year-old son, Vaibhav Agarwal, sitting in front of her photo, garlanded with flowers at the family’s home in Mathura town, southeast of the capital, New Delhi.

India hails ‘fabulous work’ in Tokyo, to vaccinate entire contingent

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) praised the "fabulous work" done by the Olympic organisers to create a safe environment for the Games and said the country's entire contingent will be vaccinated before heading to Tokyo.

The International Olympic Committee launched a playbook for the athletes and officials last month outlining plans for safe conduct of the beleaguered Games, which could not be held last year due to the pandemic.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said the IOC and the Japanese organisers had done "fabulous work to ensure that the Olympic Games are held in a completely safe and secure environment".

Sinopharm's two shots effective, study says

Two vaccines from China’s Sinopharm showed more than 70 percent efficacy against symptomatic cases, but it remains unclear how much protection they provide against severe or asymptomatic cases, according to the first detailed result of a large late-stage study published to the public.

A vaccine developed by a Wuhan-based subsidiary of Sinopharm was 72.8 percent effective against symptomatic Covid at least two weeks after second injection, based on interim results, the peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed on Wednesday.

This is slightly better than the 72.5 percent rate announced in a company statement in February.

Another vaccine developed by a Beijing-based institute linked to Sinopharm, which this month obtained emergency use approval by the World Health Organization (WHO), showed a 78.1 percent efficacy, the paper said.

Taiwan reports another rise in domestic Covid-19 cases

Taiwan reported 667 new domestic Covid-19 cases, including 266 cases added to previous days' totals, as it re-adjusts figures following delays in reporting positive tests.

Sanofi, GSK launch Phase III trial for their Covid-19 shot

France's Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline launched a late-stage human trial for their recombinant Covid-19 vaccine candidate that they hope to get approved by the end of this year.