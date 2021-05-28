Friday, May 28

WHO says Covid-19 origins issue 'poisoned by politics'

The World Health Organization's (WHO) top emergency expert Mike Ryan has urged for the separation of the "politics" of the question of the origin of the coronavirus from the science of it, days after US President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers to the question.

"We would like for everyone out there to separate, if they can, the politics of this issue from the science. This whole process is being poisoned by politics," Ryan said during a press conference, adding further studies are going to be needed to find the origins of the virus.

Blinken says US and India united in tackling Covid-19

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said at a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar that their two countries were united in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic together.

Jaishankar, who has spent the past week in the United States seeking help to deal with India's coronavirus crisis, told reporters while standing with Blinken at the State Department India was grateful to the US administration for strong support and solidarity.

EU regulator backs Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for adolescents

Europe's medicines regulator backed the use of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children as young as 12, paving the way for a broader roll-out in the region after similar clearances in the United States and Canada.

The European Medicines Agency's endorsement comes weeks after it began evaluating extending use of the vaccine, developed with Germany's BioNTech, to include 12- to 15-year-olds. It is already being used in the European Union for those aged 16 and older.

The EMA said two doses of the vaccine, branded as Comirnaty, were required in the 12-15 age group and should be administered with an interval of at least three weeks, the same as for adults. It is now up to individual EU states to decide if and when to offer the vaccine to teenagers, it added.

Germany on Thursday laid out plans to offer shots to 12-year-olds from June 7, pending the EMA's verdict.

Italy has also said it is preparing to extend its campaign to over 12s.

France reports 3,104 people in intensive care units

France reported that the number of people in intensive care units with Covid-19 fell by 102 to 3,104, while the overall number of people in hospital with the disease fell by 669 to 17,272.

Both numbers have been on a strong downward trend in recent weeks.

The Health Ministry also reported 98 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Friday. Later on Friday, it is set to report the death tally for retirement care homes over the past three days as well as data on new cases.

Italy reports 3,738 new cases

Italy reported 3,738 new coronavirus cases and 126 deaths, government data showed.

Turkey reports 7,773 and 164 deaths

Turkey has administered over 28.67 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since the launch of a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures.

As of Friday, more than 16.41 million people have received their first doses, while over 12.25 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry's count showed.

The ministry also confirmed 7,773 new coronavirus cases, including 656 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases on Thursday was 8,426.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.22 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 47,134 with 164 new fatalities.

Dutch 'end lockdown' as measures eased

The Netherlands will reopen indoor restaurants, museums, and cinemas in a major easing of coronavirus restrictions that Prime Minister Mark Rutte said marked the "end of the lockdown".

The relaxation of the strictest Dutch Covid measures since the pandemic began will take place on June 5, four days earlier than planned, as numbers of cases fall and vaccinations rise.

"The easing taking effect on June 5 effectively marks the end of the lockdown," Rutte told a news conference.

"We are taking a calculated risk, if next week the sky falls and the numbers shoot up again then we have a new situation. But according to the outbreak management team that is unlikely."

Delegates approve 16 percent increase to WHO budget

Member countries of the World Health Organization have approved an “ambitious increase” in the budget for the UN health agency at a meeting, with some noting that WHO’s chronic underfunding cripples its ability to protect global health.

Delegates at the World Health Assembly approved a 16 percent increase to WHO’s proposed budget for the next two years, setting it at about $6.1 billion.

More than 90 percent of WHO’s funding is tied to specific health issues, and the agency often struggles to respond to urgent crises. Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergencies chief, said there is currently a 70 percent funding gap, which has “left the organisation in real and imminent danger of being unable to sustain core functions for urgent priorities.”

South Africa starts jabs for elderly as virus surge looms

Spry and gray-haired, many dressed in their Sunday best or colourful African prints — and all sporting masks — dozens of South Africans aged 60 and over gathered at a government health clinic outside Johannesburg to get their Covid-19 shots.

Some looked at vaccine notifications on their mobile phones, others clutched pieces of paper, as the line moved along at a good pace. Eight at a time, they were ushered into a tent where they took seats distanced from each other.

Sri Lanka receives more Sputnik V vaccine doses

Sri Lankan government announced that it has received 50,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

Sri Lanka is facing a severe shortage of virus vaccines because the manufacturer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in India did not supply promised stock due to the domestic coronavirus emergency. Sri Lanka had arrangements to buy 13.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The 50,000 doses of Sputnik V that were flown into Sri Lanka are the second batch of the vaccine to be given to the Indian Ocean island nation, the government said. Another 15,000 doses arrived earlier this month.

WHO experts preparing proposal for next studies on virus origin – spokesperson

World Health Organization (WHO) experts are preparing a proposal on the next studies to be carried out into the origins of the virus that causes Covid-19, a spokeswoman said.

The United States called on Thursday for the WHO to carry out a second phase of its investigation into the origins, with independent experts given full access to original data and samples in China. Britain made a similar appeal.

WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a UN briefing that experts would prepare a proposal for WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, but that there was no set timeline. Earlier this week WHO's top emergency expert Mike Ryan said that talks with member states would continue in coming weeks.

Ireland to resume EU travel from mid-July, cautious on Britain

Ireland plans to adopt a Covid-19 certificate to help citizens move more freely across the European Union from mid-July, but is not yet in a position to allow unencumbered travel from neighbouring Britain, senior ministers said.

Ireland now has the strictest travel curbs in the EU. It advises citizens against non-essential travel, imposes fines on people heading to airports to go on holiday, and enforces a two-week mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals from 50 countries.

Czechs to fully reopen restaurants, bars, admit some foreign tourists

Czech restaurants, bars, night clubs and other hospitality venues can serve customers indoors from Monday, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said, announcing a quicker-than-planned easing of virus restrictions following a court ruling.

The Czech government, which has been battling one of the world's most severe second waves of the pandemic, had planned to open indoor facilities from mid-June, as the situation has been steadily improving and vaccinations increasing.

But last week the country's Supreme Administrative Court ruled that blanket restrictions on restaurants were illegal, acting upon a complaint filed by a customer.

Spain to take part in EU virus certificate trials from June 7

Spain will participate in general trials of the European Union's digital virus certificate from June 7 ahead of its planned launch in July, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at an event.

"This will be decisive in getting the certificate ready before summer begins and is big news for our tourism industry," he told an event on rural depopulation in the northern Spanish city of Soria.

Greece ready to use virus pass before July to save summer – PM

Greece is ready to use a virus travel certificate before its EU-wide launch on July 1 to attract foreign travellers and save its tourism sector from a second summer lost to the coronavirus.

Greece was one of the early advocates of a certificate that would ease European Union travel curbs and help pull the country's economy from recession by lifting tourism revenues.

The European Council and parliament last week reached a deal on the digital green certificate following a rapid pick-up of vaccinations allowing widespread lifting of coronavirus curbs.

Taiwan targets virus vaccination for 60 percent of population by October

Taiwan aims to cover 60 percent of its population with at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine by October, the health minister said, adding that the island's infection rate was not good, despite its pandemic curbs.

Battling a spike in domestic cases, Taiwan announced 555 new infections, after months in which the virus was well under control, and has called its second highest alert to limit gatherings and shut entertainment venues.

Authorities will use a combination of imported and home-made vaccines to reach that fraction of a population of more than 23 million by the end of October, he said, adding that even coverage of 40 percent would be effective to curb the outbreak.

Philippine reports highest daily virus cases in 4 weeks

The Philippines reported 8,748 new coronavirus infections, its highest single-day increase this month.

Its health ministry said areas outside the capital region, the epicentre, have seen a rise in virus cases as well as an increase in usage of healthcare facilities. Deaths rose by 187 to 20,566 overall.

The Philippines has recorded 1.2 million coronavirus cases.

Russia reports 9,252 new virus cases, 404 deaths