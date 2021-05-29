Saturday, May 29

Malaysia reports nearly 100 deaths

Malaysia has reported 9,020 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic and the fifth straight day of record new infections.

The Health Ministry also reported 98 deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19, another daily record. The latest figures took the total number of cases in the country to 558,534 and deaths to 2,650.

Malaysia has seen a surge in coronavirus incidence in recent weeks, partly due to highly transmissible variants.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday announced a two-week nationwide lockdown starting in June, allowing only essential economic and service sectors to stay open.

Spain lifts ban on cruise ship arrivals from June 7

International cruise ships will be able to dock in Spanish ports from June 7, the Spanish government said, lifting a ban imposed when the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The measure will be lifted due to the easing of the virus in Europe where most cruise passengers come from, as well as rising vaccination numbers, a Transport Ministry statement said.

It was also due to the falling numbers of virus cases in regions where most cruise ships dock.

The ban was first imposed in mid-March 2020 and later took the form of a resolution which was published on June 23 by Spain's Directorate General of Shipping.

Pfizer jab 'less effective' but still protects against Indian strain

The Pfizer vaccine is slightly less effective but appears to still protect against the more transmissible Indian strain of the virus that causes Covid-19, according to a study by France's Pasteur Institute.

"Despite slightly diminished efficacy, the Pfizer vaccine probably protects" against the Indian variant, according to laboratory test results, said Olivier Schwartz, the institute's director and co-author of the study that was published on the BioRxiv website ahead of peer review.

The study sampled 28 healthcare workers in the city of Orleans. Sixteen of them had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, while 12 had received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

People who had received two doses of Pfizer saw a three-fold reduction in their antibodies against the Indian variant, B.1.617, according to the study, but were still protected.

Germany probes testing centres for fraud

Prosecutors in several German regions have launched probes of companies offering free Covid-19 tests after news reports said that some were padding their numbers to claim more money from the government.

Prosecutors raided a company in the northwestern city of Bochum on Friday, according to the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, while farther north in Luebeck, prosecutors have opened a fraud probe, the WirtschaftsWoche weekly said.

In Cologne, authorities carried out a surprise control of a testing centre, and the city of Munster has revoked the license of a company that operates around 50 testing centres.

In an effort to boost Covid-19 testing, the German government made testing free several weeks ago, reimbursing companies up to $22 (18 euros) for each test conducted.

But according to a joint investigation by several media companies, the testing centres do not have to furnish any documents to prove how many people they've tested when filing for government compensation and several have been inflating the figures.

Paris venue hosts test indoor rock concert

French rock band Indochine performed at a concert venue in central Paris before a crowd of 5,000 fans in a welcomed return to pre-pandemic life, with the exception of masks and mandatory tests.

The show at the Bercy arena was part of an experiment launched by the Paris hospital authority aimed at assessing how concerts will be able to resume as France gradually ends restrictions imposed by the coronavirus crisis.

Lebanon holds vaccination marathon

Lebanon’s health authorities have launched a vaccination “marathon" to speed up inoculations around the country, including areas where turnout has so far been low.

The daylong campaign offered AstraZeneca vaccines at 30 different centers around the country without prior appointment to encourage people over age 30 to show up. The capital Beirut was not included in the campaign.

A vaccination program that started in February targeted older age groups, primarily through registration on a government-operated platform and appointments.

By the end of the day Saturday, more than 10,000 people had been vaccinated in the push.

Virus storm hits Mount Everest

Mount Everest guide Buddhi Bahadur Lama has spent days isolated in a tent after testing positive, as an outbreak that climbers say is putting lives at risk sweeps base camp.

He is one of four in his expedition team thought to have contracted the virus at the foot of the world's highest mountain, along with a growing number of others.

Dozens of suspected cases have been flown out of the area and at least two companies have cancelled expeditions after team members tested positive.

However authorities in Nepal have yet to acknowledge a single case at the mountain, with the stakes high for the country's tourism industry after a shutdown last year cost millions in lost revenue.

German and Russian biologists refute US report on virus origins

German and Russian biologists refuted the groundless reports of the United States media outlets on the origin tracing of the virus, saying it's helpless to the scientific research.

US President Joe Biden recently ordered closer review on the origin of the coronavirus, asking the intelligence community to probe into how and where the virus emerged.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) fired the first shot. In a recent article, it hinted a far-fetched connection between "sick staff" of a Wuhan lab and the outbreak and repeatedly called for a reinvestigation of China. Yet the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which had not been exposed to the virus before Dec. 30, 2019, has not registered any infection among its staff and graduate students.