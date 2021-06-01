Auction house Sotheby's has hopes to appeal to both traditional art collectors and crypto enthusiasts with a sale of digital art in the form ofnon-fungible tokens(NFTs).

The online auction is the latest step by a major auction house to embrace NFTs — a form of blockchain-based asset which certifies ownership of a digital object.

"Natively Digital: A Curated NFT Sale" will run from June 3-10. It features work by 27 digital artists, including "Quantum" by Kevin McCoy, a simple geometric animation which Sotheby's says is the first known NFT, created in May 2014.

Also for sale is an Alien CryptoPunk NFT: "CryptoPunk #7523". CryptoPunks are a series of 10,000 unique pixel-art characters made by Larva Labs in 2017.

There are nine of the sought-after alien variety, two of which fetched more than $7 million in previous sales.

NFT artwork frenzy

For each purchase, the NFT will be sent to the buyer's cryptocurrency wallet; no physical artwork changes hands.

Bidding begins at $100 and buyers can pay in ordinary money or in the cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ether.

Sotheby's first NFT auction was in April, with digital works by the artist known as "Pak" fetching $16.8 million.