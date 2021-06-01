Five of the world's biggest emerging economies have called for the development and delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to be sped up, reiterating that measures such as waiving intellectual property rights over jabs could help poorer nations battle the pandemic.

The joint statement by the so-called "BRICS" group – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – followed an online summit chaired by India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The foreign ministers said "extensive immunisation" would help bring the pandemic to an end, highlighting the "urgency for expeditious development and deployment of Covid-19 vaccines, especially in developing countries."

They also expressed support for the global campaign led by South Africa and India at the World Trade Organization to temporarily waive IP rights for Covid-19 vaccines.

Sharing vaccine doses, technology transfers, developing local production and supply chains as well as price transparency would also boost the fight against the infectious disease, the statement added.

READ MORE:G20 leaders, pharma firms vow Covid-19 vaccines for poorer states

READ MORE: How Covid vaccine hoarding and selfishness can create a pandemic loop

'None of us are safe until all of us are safe'

South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor earlier on Tuesday reiterated Pretoria's position that "none of us are safe until all of us are safe."

Securing a waiver agreement "will allow use of intellectual property, the sharing of technologies and technology transfer," Pandor told the BRICS meeting, enabling "the production of vaccine therapeutics and wider distribution."

READ MORE:AstraZeneca third booster shot ‘strong enough against any Covid variant’